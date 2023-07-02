The FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 is set to kick off on July 20 and will go on till August 20, 2023. This is the ninth edition of the prestigious women’s football tournament, with more number of teams than any other Women’s World Cup.

When and where is the Women’s World Cup being played?

Australia and New Zealand will host the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 across 10 venues in nine host cities.

This will be a World Cup of many firsts:

First Women’s World Cup to be hosted in multiple countries

First FIFA Women’s World Cup to be held in the Southern Hemisphere

First FIFA tournament to be hosted across multiple confederations (with Australia in the AFC and New Zealand in the OFC).

Three-time quarterfinalist Australian will look to go beyond its most successful run in the tournament, hosting it for the first time.

For New Zealand, which has never made it past the group stage, this will be a chance to make a point on how important home advantage can be for it this time.

How did Australia become the host of the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023?

In February 2019, when the bidding for associations interested in hosting began, nine countries came forward.

They were Argentina, Australia, Bolivia, Brazil, Colombia, Japan, South Korea (with interest in a joint bid with North Korea), New Zealand and South Africa.

Before the final voting in June 2020, Bolivia, Brazil and Japan withdrew their bids.

Australia’s participation in the bidding race began in June 2017. The bid was officially launched in October 2018, with its campaign slogan #GetOnside.

The Australian Government and the country’s Football Federation of Australia (FFA) made a joint announcement with the intent to bid for the World Cup in 2017. The FFA had previously shown interest in hosting the 2003 and 2011 editions but had fallen short. – losing the bid to China in 2003 and withdrawing in 2011.

In July 2019, Australia considered submitting a jointer bid with after FIFA planned to expand the tournament from 24 to 32 teams. In December of the same year, they officially announced that they were submitting a joint bid.

On 25 June 2022, the hosts were finalised with a winning bid of 22 votes to Colombia’s 13.