FIFA Women’s World Cup: A look at all WC records before WWC 2023

The FIFA World Cup 2023 is all set to take place between 20 July 2023 and 20 August 2023. The ninth edition of the World Cup will be hosted jointly by Australia and New Zealand.

In the previous eight editions, the USA have won four World Cups and Germany have won two. Japan and Norway have also won one cup each.

What are the most Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) concerning the FIFA Women’s World Cup? Let’s have a look.

Who has the most appearances in FIFA Women’s World Cup history?

The record for most caps in a FIFA Women’s World Cup is held by retired American footballer Kristine Lilly, who managed 30 appearances across five World Cups between 1991 and 2007. Brazilian star Formiga is second with 27 appearances and USA’s Carli Lloyd is third with 25.

Who has the most goals in FIFA Women’s World Cup history?

Marta, the six-time World Player of the Year winner, holds the record for the most goals scored in World Cup history with 17. Germany’s Birgit Prinz and Abby Wambach are joint-second with 14 goals apiece.

Who has the most wins in FIFA Women’s World Cup history?

The United States hold the record for the most wins at the World Cup (40). The player with the most wins is Kristine Lilly, with 24 wins.

Who has the most titles in FIFA Women’s World Cup history?

The USA have four World Cup titles in eight editions. 28 players hold the record for most World Cups, each winning two. Among this list, 16 are from the USA while the remaining 12 are from Germany.

Who has the most clean sheets in FIFA Women’s World Cup history?

Briana Scurry, who represented the USA between 1995 and 2007, holds the record for the most clean sheets in World Cup history.

Who has the most yellow cards in FIFA Women’s World Cup history?

Charmaine Hooper of Canada holds the record for most cautions in World Cup history. Among the countries, Brazil has seen 55 cautions which is the highest.

Who has the most red cards in FIFA Women’s World Cup history?

24 players have been sent off once in the history of the World Cup. Australia is the team that has seen the most sending offs with three players given marching orders.