MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Sportstar July 8 Cover.jpg

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

FIFA Women’s World Cup: A look at all WC records before WWC 2023

Here is all you need to know regarding players with the most World Cup appearances, goals, wins, cautions and more.

Published : Jul 01, 2023 15:48 IST , Chennai - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO: Carli Lloyd of the USA lifts the FIFA Women’s World Cup Trophy following the USA’s victory over the Netherlands in the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup Final,
REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO: Carli Lloyd of the USA lifts the FIFA Women’s World Cup Trophy following the USA’s victory over the Netherlands in the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup Final, | Photo Credit: Richard Heathcote/ Getty Images
infoIcon

REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO: Carli Lloyd of the USA lifts the FIFA Women’s World Cup Trophy following the USA’s victory over the Netherlands in the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup Final, | Photo Credit: Richard Heathcote/ Getty Images

The FIFA World Cup 2023 is all set to take place between 20 July 2023 and 20 August 2023. The ninth edition of the World Cup will be hosted jointly by Australia and New Zealand. 

In the previous eight editions, the USA have won four World Cups and Germany have won two. Japan and Norway have also won one cup each.

What are the most Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) concerning the FIFA Women’s World Cup? Let’s have a look.

Who has the most appearances in FIFA Women’s World Cup history?

The record for most caps in a FIFA Women’s World Cup is held by retired American footballer Kristine Lilly, who managed 30 appearances across five World Cups between 1991 and 2007. Brazilian star Formiga is second with 27 appearances and USA’s Carli Lloyd is third with 25.

Who has the most goals in FIFA Women’s World Cup history?

Marta, the six-time World Player of the Year winner, holds the record for the most goals scored in World Cup history with 17. Germany’s Birgit Prinz and Abby Wambach are joint-second with 14 goals apiece.

Who has the most wins in FIFA Women’s World Cup history?

The United States hold the record for the most wins at the World Cup (40). The player with the most wins is Kristine Lilly, with 24 wins.

RELATED: Women’s World Cup schedule: Complete details of FIFA WWC 2023, teams, dates, timing, venue

Who has the most titles in FIFA Women’s World Cup history?

The USA have four World Cup titles in eight editions. 28 players hold the record for most World Cups, each winning two. Among this list, 16 are from the USA while the remaining 12 are from Germany.

Who has the most clean sheets in FIFA Women’s World Cup history?

Briana Scurry, who represented the USA between 1995 and 2007, holds the record for the most clean sheets in World Cup history. 

Who has the most yellow cards in FIFA Women’s World Cup history?

Charmaine Hooper of Canada holds the record for most cautions in World Cup history. Among the countries, Brazil has seen 55 cautions which is the highest.

  Who has the most red cards in FIFA Women’s World Cup history?

24 players have been sent off once in the history of the World Cup. Australia is the team that has seen the most sending offs with three players given marching orders.

Related stories

Related Topics

2023 Women’s World Cup /

USWNT /

Marta /

Kristine Lilly /

Formiga /

Carli Lloyd /

Women's Football /

FIFA Women's World Cup

Latest on Sportstar

  1. FIFA Women’s World Cup: A look at all WC records before WWC 2023
    Team Sportstar
  2. FIFA Women’s World Cup schedule: Complete details of WWC 2023, teams, dates, timing, venue
    Team Sportstar
  3. ENG vs AUS Ashes 2nd Test Day 4 Live Score: Smith, Khawaja start day for Australia
    Team Sportstar
  4. FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023: Teenager Wieke Kaptein included in Netherlands squad
    Reuters
  5. From Laver to Djokovic: Wimbledon men’s singles champions in Open era
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sportstar July 8 Cover.jpg

America’s Messi dream and what it means for football

Ayon Sengupta
As he turns 50 on Saturday, Leander Paes spoke to Sportstar about his legacy, his life’s darkest phases and how he overcame them and what the road ahead looks like. 

Leander Paes turns 50: My motivation was to prove that Indians are world-beaters

Shayan Acharya
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. FIFA Women’s World Cup: A look at all WC records before WWC 2023
    Team Sportstar
  2. Inter Milan announces exits of Skriniar, D’Ambrosio and Gagliardini
    Reuters
  3. Chelsea signs forward Nicolas Jackson from Villarreal after selling Ruben Loftus-Cheek to Milan
    AP
  4. FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023: Teenager Wieke Kaptein included in Netherlands squad
    Reuters
  5. Kluivert named manager of Turkish side Adana Demirspor
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. FIFA Women’s World Cup: A look at all WC records before WWC 2023
    Team Sportstar
  2. FIFA Women’s World Cup schedule: Complete details of WWC 2023, teams, dates, timing, venue
    Team Sportstar
  3. ENG vs AUS Ashes 2nd Test Day 4 Live Score: Smith, Khawaja start day for Australia
    Team Sportstar
  4. FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023: Teenager Wieke Kaptein included in Netherlands squad
    Reuters
  5. From Laver to Djokovic: Wimbledon men’s singles champions in Open era
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment