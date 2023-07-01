MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Sportstar July 8 Cover.jpg

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023: Teenager Wieke Kaptein included in Netherlands squad

The 2019 World Cup runner-up also omitted goalkeeper Barbara Lorsheyd, forward Fenna Kalma and veteran striker Shanice van de Sanden from the final squad.

Published : Jul 01, 2023 09:49 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
FILE PHOTO: Wieke Kaptein of FC Twente and Inessa Kaagman of PSV fight for the ball during the TOTO KNVB Cup final at the ADO Den Haag stadium in Hague on May 18, 2023.
FILE PHOTO: Wieke Kaptein of FC Twente and Inessa Kaagman of PSV fight for the ball during the TOTO KNVB Cup final at the ADO Den Haag stadium in Hague on May 18, 2023. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Wieke Kaptein of FC Twente and Inessa Kaagman of PSV fight for the ball during the TOTO KNVB Cup final at the ADO Den Haag stadium in Hague on May 18, 2023. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Wieke Kaptein was included in the Netherlands 23-player squad for the Women’s World Cup on Friday by coach Andries Jonker with the 17-year-old midfielder becoming the country’s youngest ever women’s player called up for the global tournament.

Netherlands’ record goal scorer Vivianne Miedema had already announced in April that she had “no hopes” of playing at this year’s finals in Australia and New Zealand due to a severe knee injury sustained in December and was not included in the list.

The 2019 World Cup runner-up also omitted goalkeeper Barbara Lorsheyd, forward Fenna Kalma and veteran striker Shanice van de Sanden from the final squad.

It will be the first World Cup for 11 of the squad.

The Dutch start their campaign versus Portugal on July 23 and then meet world champions the United States before finishing against Vietnam in Group E.

Squad:
Goalkeepers: Daphne van Domselaar, Lize Kop, Jacintha Weimar
Defenders: Kerstin Casparij, Caitlin Dijkstra, Merel van Dongen, Stefanie van der Gragt, Aniek Nouwen, Lynn Wilms, Dominique Janssen
Midfielders: Danielle van de Donk, Damaris Egurrola, Jackie Groenen, Jill Baijings, Sherida Spitse, Victoria Pelova, Wieke Kaptein, Jill Roord
Forwards: Esmee Brugts, Lineth Beerensteyn, Renate Jansen, Lieke Martens, Katja Snoeijs

Related stories

Related Topics

Netherlands /

2023 FIFA Women's World Cup

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Biggest controversies, scandals in Tour de France history
    Team Sportstar
  2. FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023: Teenager Wieke Kaptein included in Netherlands squad
    Reuters
  3. Duleep Trophy Live Score, Day 4, quarterfinals: Saurabh gets six, Central 3 wickets away, North 7 wickets from win
    Team Sportstar
  4. BCCI announces Dream11 as India’s new lead sponsor for three years
    Team Sportstar
  5. Kluivert named manager of Turkish side Adana Demirspor
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sportstar July 8 Cover.jpg

America’s Messi dream and what it means for football

Ayon Sengupta
As he turns 50 on Saturday, Leander Paes spoke to Sportstar about his legacy, his life’s darkest phases and how he overcame them and what the road ahead looks like. 

Leander Paes turns 50: My motivation was to prove that Indians are world-beaters

Shayan Acharya
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023: Teenager Wieke Kaptein included in Netherlands squad
    Reuters
  2. Kluivert named manager of Turkish side Adana Demirspor
    Reuters
  3. Mbappe and Les Bleus call for end to violence in France
    AFP
  4. India vs Lebanon LIVE Streaming info: When, where to watch SAFF Championship 2023 semifinal?
    Team Sportstar
  5. Women’s World Cup: Full schedule of FIFA WWC 2023, teams, dates, timing, venue
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Biggest controversies, scandals in Tour de France history
    Team Sportstar
  2. FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023: Teenager Wieke Kaptein included in Netherlands squad
    Reuters
  3. Duleep Trophy Live Score, Day 4, quarterfinals: Saurabh gets six, Central 3 wickets away, North 7 wickets from win
    Team Sportstar
  4. BCCI announces Dream11 as India’s new lead sponsor for three years
    Team Sportstar
  5. Kluivert named manager of Turkish side Adana Demirspor
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment