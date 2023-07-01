FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023: Teenager Wieke Kaptein included in Netherlands squad

Wieke Kaptein was included in the Netherlands 23-player squad for the Women’s World Cup on Friday by coach Andries Jonker with the 17-year-old midfielder becoming the country’s youngest ever women’s player called up for the global tournament.

Netherlands’ record goal scorer Vivianne Miedema had already announced in April that she had “no hopes” of playing at this year’s finals in Australia and New Zealand due to a severe knee injury sustained in December and was not included in the list.

The 2019 World Cup runner-up also omitted goalkeeper Barbara Lorsheyd, forward Fenna Kalma and veteran striker Shanice van de Sanden from the final squad.

It will be the first World Cup for 11 of the squad.

The Dutch start their campaign versus Portugal on July 23 and then meet world champions the United States before finishing against Vietnam in Group E.