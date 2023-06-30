MagazineBuy Print

Sportstar July 8 Cover.jpg

Putellas returns but key names missing in Spain World Cup squad

Some of the 15 players who asked not to be selected for the national team in a protest against the Spanish football federation changed their stance.

Published : Jun 30, 2023 17:29 IST , Madrid - 1 MIN READ

AFP
Spain’s Alexia Putellas celebrates after scoring for Barcelona against Real Madrid.
Spain's Alexia Putellas celebrates after scoring for Barcelona against Real Madrid. | Photo Credit: Joan Monfort
Spain's Alexia Putellas celebrates after scoring for Barcelona against Real Madrid. | Photo Credit: Joan Monfort

Spain coach Jorge Vilda named Alexia Putellas in his final 23-player list for the women’s World Cup after injury, along with three players who had been protesting, but La Roja are missing several key figures.

Some of the 15 players who asked not to be selected for the national team in a protest against the Spanish football federation changed their stance, with Barcelona trio Aitana Bonmati, Mariona Caldentey and Ona Batlle selected.

Their club team-mates Patri Guijarro, Mapi Leon and Sandra Panos, three experienced, world-class players, are among the former regulars who will not participate.

READ | Brazil announces 23-member squad for 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup

Vilda cut six players from the long-list he named earlier in June, along with the injured Atletico defender Sheila Garcia, including her team-mate Marta Cardona.

Spain thumped Panama 7-0 in a warm-up friendly on Thursday with Putellas starting a match for the first time since her injury in July 2022 and scoring with a neat chip.

Spain squad:

Goalkeepers: Misa Rodriguez (Real Madrid), Cata Coll (Barcelona), Enith Salon (Valencia)

Defenders: Oihane Hernandez (Athletic Bilbao), Rocio Galvez (Real Madrid), Irene Paredes (Barcelona), Laia Codina (Barcelona) Ivana Andres (Real Madrid), Ona Batlle (Barcelona), Olga Carmona (Real Madrid)

Midfielders: Maria Perez (Barcelona) Teresa Avilleira (Real Madrid), Claudia Zornoza (Real Madrid), Aitana Bonmati (Barcelona) Jenni Hermoso (Pachuca, MEX), Irene Guerrero (Atletico Madrid) Alexia Putellas (Barcelona)

Forwards: Mariona Caldentey (Barcelona), Eva Navarro (Atletico Madrid) Athenea Del Castillo (Real Madrid), Esther Gonzalez (Real Madrid), Salma Paralluelo (Barcelona), Alba Redondo (Levante)

America’s Messi dream and what it means for football

Ayon Sengupta
As he turns 50 on Saturday, Leander Paes spoke to Sportstar about his legacy, his life’s darkest phases and how he overcame them and what the road ahead looks like. 

Leander Paes turns 50: My motivation was to prove that Indians are world-beaters

Shayan Acharya
