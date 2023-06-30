MagazineBuy Print

Barcelona signs American teenager Gamero for women’s ‘B’ team

The 17-year-old forward also has Spanish citizenship because of her father and has Nigerian origins through her mother.

Published : Jun 30, 2023 09:49 IST , BARCELONA, Spain - 1 MIN READ

AP
FILE PHOTO: Onyeka Gamero of the USA warms up during a training session ahead of their FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup Group A match at Odisha Football Academy in Bhubaneswar on October 13, 2022.
FILE PHOTO: Onyeka Gamero of the USA warms up during a training session ahead of their FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup Group A match at Odisha Football Academy in Bhubaneswar on October 13, 2022. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Onyeka Gamero of the USA warms up during a training session ahead of their FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup Group A match at Odisha Football Academy in Bhubaneswar on October 13, 2022. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Barcelona has signed American teenager Onyeka Gamero for its women’s “B” team, calling her one of the most promising prospects in women’s football in the United States.

The 17-year-old forward also has Spanish citizenship because of her father and has Nigerian origins through her mother.

Gamero has played for the youth squads of the U.S. national team and was with Beach FC in California.

Barcelona on Thursday said it also signed 16-year-old Norwegian forward Martine Fenger for its youth team. She has played for Norway’s youth squads and was at Kolbotn FC.

Both players will reside in Barcelona’s youth academy.

