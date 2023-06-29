MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Sportstar July 8 Cover.jpg

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Croatia charges Luka Modric and Dejan Lovren for perjury again

Modric is charged with providing false testimony “on June 13, 2017 before the Osijek county court”, a prosecutors’ statement said citing the date when he testified during the Mamic trial.

Published : Jun 29, 2023 23:34 IST , Zagreb, Croatia - 2 MINS READ

AFP
Modric was one of the players to appear as witnesses in 2017 during the multi-million-euro corruption trial of former Dinamo Zagreb boss Zdravko Mamic providing details of their transfers from the current Croatia champion.
Modric was one of the players to appear as witnesses in 2017 during the multi-million-euro corruption trial of former Dinamo Zagreb boss Zdravko Mamic providing details of their transfers from the current Croatia champion. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Modric was one of the players to appear as witnesses in 2017 during the multi-million-euro corruption trial of former Dinamo Zagreb boss Zdravko Mamic providing details of their transfers from the current Croatia champion. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Croatian prosecutors again charged Thursday the national team captain Luka Modric and former international Dejan Lovren for giving false testimony in a major football-related corruption trial.

Both players appeared in 2017 as witnesses during the multi-million-euro corruption trial of former Dinamo Zagreb boss Zdravko Mamic providing details of their transfers from the current Croatia champion.

At the time, Modric testified over the details of his 2008 transfer from Dinamo to Premier League club Tottenham Hotspur. He went on to join Real Madrid in 2012.

Lovren provided details about his 2010 transfer from Dinamo to French side Lyon, where he is currently playing.

Both players were charged with perjury in 2018, but the charges were later dropped, due to lack of evidence -- that year for Modric and in early 2019 for Lovren.

ALSO READ: Modric extends Real Madrid contract until 2024

on Thursday, prosecutors in the eastern town of Osijek indicted two people, citing only the years of their birth, for “giving false testimony”. Local media identified them as Modric and Lovren.

Modric is charged with providing false testimony “on June 13, 2017 before the Osijek county court”, a prosecutors’ statement said citing the date when the star midfielder testified during the Mamic trial.

Lovren was indicted over on September 1, 2017.

Perjury is punishable by up to five years in prison in Croatia.

Mamic and the three others were found guilty of charges of abuse of power and corruption that cost Dinamo more than 15 million euros ($16.3 million), and the state 1.5 million euros.

According to the indictment, cash was embezzled through fictitious deals related to player transfers.

Mamic, considered the kingpin of the Balkan country’s football and currently hiding in neighbouring Bosnia, was sentenced to six-and-a-half years in jail.

Modric was charged just days after Real Madrid said the 37-year-old will stay with the club for another season after renewing his deal until June 2024.

The veteran player took Croatia to the 2018 World Cup finals in Russia.

Related stories

Related Topics

Luka Modric /

Dejan Lovren /

Croatia /

International

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Croatia charges Luka Modric and Dejan Lovren for perjury again
    AFP
  2. Ashes 2nd Test: Duckett leads England fightback against Australia
    Reuters
  3. Swiatek makes first grass-court semifinal ahead of Wimbledon
    AFP
  4. Gauff beats Pegula to reach Eastbourne semifinals
    AFP
  5. Marvel fan Ocon gets an invite from Deadpool
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sportstar July 8 Cover.jpg

America’s Messi dream and what it means for football

Ayon Sengupta
As he turns 50 on Saturday, Leander Paes spoke to Sportstar about his legacy, his life’s darkest phases and how he overcame them and what the road ahead looks like. 

Leander Paes turns 50: My motivation was to prove that Indians are world-beaters

Shayan Acharya
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Croatia charges Luka Modric and Dejan Lovren for perjury again
    AFP
  2. Liverpool great Robbie Fowler heads to Saudi Arabia as coach of Al-Qadisiyah
    AP
  3. PSG to begin Ligue 1 title defence against Lorient
    Reuters
  4. Atletico Madrid returns to Indian league football with Inter Kashi; former JFC gaffer Santamarina to be head coach
    Team Sportstar
  5. France’s highest administrative court says the football federation can ban headscarves in matches
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Croatia charges Luka Modric and Dejan Lovren for perjury again
    AFP
  2. Ashes 2nd Test: Duckett leads England fightback against Australia
    Reuters
  3. Swiatek makes first grass-court semifinal ahead of Wimbledon
    AFP
  4. Gauff beats Pegula to reach Eastbourne semifinals
    AFP
  5. Marvel fan Ocon gets an invite from Deadpool
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment