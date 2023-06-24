MagazineBuy Print

Inter Miami to sign Barca midfielder Busquets as free agent

Busquets will be reunited with his friend and ex-Barca teammate Lionel Messi after not renewing his contract at the Nou Camp following an 18-year stay.

Published : Jun 24, 2023 06:54 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Busquets, 34, began his youth career at Barcelona in 2005 before making his first-team debut in 2008.
Busquets, 34, began his youth career at Barcelona in 2005 before making his first-team debut in 2008. | Photo Credit: Getty Images/Alex Caparros
infoIcon

Busquets, 34, began his youth career at Barcelona in 2005 before making his first-team debut in 2008. | Photo Credit: Getty Images/Alex Caparros

Barcelona’s former Spain midfielder Sergio Busquets is joining Inter Miami as a free agent, the Major League Soccer club announced on Friday.

The 34-year-old will be reunited with his friend and ex-Barca teammate Lionel Messi after not renewing his contract at the Nou Camp following an 18-year stay.

Miami made the news official by posting a video on social media showing quotes from the likes of Pep Guardiola, Xavi Hernandez, Luka Modric and Messi praising Busquets.

The former Barcelona captain, who retired from international duty last year, played over 700 games for the Spanish champions, winning nine LaLiga crowns, seven Copa del Rey titles, three Champions League trophies and three Club World Cups.

Busquets was also linked with moves to the Saudi Arabian league as Al Hilal and Al Nassar made bids for his services.

Miami is reportedly looking to sign a third former Barca player as it is keen on left-back Jordi Alba, who is also leaving the Spanish club after the end of the season.

Back from the brink and how! The stunning return of Hardik Pandya

Amol Karhadkar
Favourites all the way: Gokulam Kerala was the strongest team in the tournament. 

Three times the cheer: How Gokulam Kerala made Indian Women’s League its own

Aashin Prasad
