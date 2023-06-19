Messi-less Argentina beat Indonesia 2-0 in Jakarta friendly

Published : Jun 19, 2023 20:17 IST , Chennai - 0 MINS READ

Argentina’s Leandro Paredes celebrates with his team mates after scoring a goal against Indonesia during their friendly soccer match at Gelora Bung Karno Main Stadium in Jakarta. | Photo Credit: Tatan Syuflana/ AP

Argentina without their World Cup-winning captain Lionel Messi beat Indonesia 2-0 in a friendly match at the Gelora Bung Karno Stadium in Jakarta.

Leandro Paredes opened the scoring for the visitors in the first half with a stunning long-range strike in the 38th minute.

Cristian Romero made it 2-0 in the 55th minute, heading the ball in to the net follow Lo Celso’s corner.

More to follow