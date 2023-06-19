Magazine



Messi-less Argentina beat Indonesia 2-0 in Jakarta friendly

Leandro Paredes and Cristian Romero were on the scoresheet as the visitors won 2-0 at the Gelora Bung Karno Stadium in Jakarta.

Published : Jun 19, 2023 20:17 IST , Chennai

Team Sportstar
Argentina’s Leandro Paredes celebrates with his team mates after scoring a goal against Indonesia during their friendly soccer match at Gelora Bung Karno Main Stadium in Jakarta.
Argentina’s Leandro Paredes celebrates with his team mates after scoring a goal against Indonesia during their friendly soccer match at Gelora Bung Karno Main Stadium in Jakarta. | Photo Credit: Tatan Syuflana/ AP
Argentina's Leandro Paredes celebrates with his team mates after scoring a goal against Indonesia during their friendly soccer match at Gelora Bung Karno Main Stadium in Jakarta. | Photo Credit: Tatan Syuflana/ AP

Argentina without their World Cup-winning captain Lionel Messi beat Indonesia 2-0 in a friendly match at the Gelora Bung Karno Stadium in Jakarta.

Bournemouth hires Iraola as coach after O’Neil fired despite keeping team in Premier League

Leandro Paredes opened the scoring for the visitors in the first half with a stunning long-range strike in the 38th minute.

Cristian Romero made it 2-0 in the 55th minute, heading the ball in to the net follow Lo Celso’s corner.

More to follow

Argentina

Leandro Paredes

Cristian Romero

Back from the brink and how! The stunning return of Hardik Pandya

Amol Karhadkar
Favourites all the way: Gokulam Kerala was the strongest team in the tournament. 

Three times the cheer: How Gokulam Kerala made Indian Women’s League its own

Aashin Prasad
