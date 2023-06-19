Magazine

Bournemouth hires Iraola as coach after O’Neil fired despite keeping team in Premier League

Andoni joined after his contract expired at Spanish club Rayo Vallecano, which finished in 11th place in La Liga last season in his third year there.

Published : Jun 19, 2023 20:13 IST , BOURNEMOUTH - 2 MINS READ

AP
File Photo: Andoni Iraola of Rayo Vallecano gestures during a LaLiga match against Rayo Vallecano.
File Photo: Andoni Iraola of Rayo Vallecano gestures during a LaLiga match against Rayo Vallecano. | Photo Credit: Florencia Tan Jun/Getty Images
File Photo: Andoni Iraola of Rayo Vallecano gestures during a LaLiga match against Rayo Vallecano. | Photo Credit: Florencia Tan Jun/Getty Images

Bournemouth hired Spanish coach Andoni Iraola on Monday, hours after Gary O’Neil was fired despite keeping the team in the Premier League last season with four matches to spare.

Andoni joined after his contract expired at Spanish club Rayo Vallecano, which finished in 11th place in La Liga last season in his third year there.

You know where Mbappe wants to go: Guardiola

“He was highly sought after by other clubs across the continent, and his style of play has been an important factor in making this decision,” said Bournemouth owner Bill Foley, an American who bought Bournemouth in December. “His achievements in Spain have certainly been very impressive, and we’re confident that he is the right man to lead our next chapter.”

Foley said it was a “difficult decision” to part company with O’Neil but that “it has been made with great consideration to best position ourselves ahead of the coming season.”

O’Neil took charge of Bournemouth early last season following the departure of Scott Parker after a 9-0 loss at Liverpool, which cemented the team’s status as a favorite for relegation.

Initially hired on an interim basis, O’Neil was given the job on a full-time basis in November and helped Bournemouth stay up against the odds in its first season back in England’s top division.

Foley, who fronts the Black Knight Football and Entertainment consortium that also owns the NHL champion Vegas Golden Knights, said a change of manager was part of the club’s plans that are in place “for long-term success,” including the development of a state-of-the-art training facility and upgrades to our stadium.

“We have also identified a number of significant targets in the transfer market this summer and believe this change in direction will provide us with the best platform from which to build,” Foley said. “Gary will go on to have a long career as a head coach or manager, but we feel that, at this moment in time, a change is in the best interests of this football club.”

The team finished last season in 15th place in the 20-team Premier League.

