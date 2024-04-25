MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Spanish government to oversee football federation until new elections

The decision was taken “in response to the crisis in the organisation and in defence of the general interest of Spain,” the National Sports Council (CSD) said in a statement.

Published : Apr 25, 2024 18:36 IST , MADRID - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
File Photo: Spanish football federation (RFEF) acting president Pedro Rocha.
File Photo: Spanish football federation (RFEF) acting president Pedro Rocha. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

File Photo: Spanish football federation (RFEF) acting president Pedro Rocha. | Photo Credit: AFP

The Spanish government on Thursday announced the creation of a special committee to oversee the country’s football federation (RFEF) until the governing body holds new elections.

The decision was taken “in response to the crisis in the organisation and in defence of the general interest of Spain,” the National Sports Council (CSD), which is the government agency responsible for sport, said in a statement.

The move follows months of scandals after a corruption investigation sparked by an unsolicited kiss from former RFEF chief Luis Rubiales on player Jenni Hermoso at the on pitch awards ceremony for Spain’s women’s World Cup success in Sydney.

ALSO READ | Ligue 1: Mbappe nets twice in win over Lorient but PSG’s title party delayed by Monaco victory

“The Spanish government has taken this decision in order to correct the serious situation that the RFEF is going through and to allow the organisation to begin a period of regeneration,” the CSD said.

“This Commission for Supervision, Normalisation and Representation will be headed by independent persons of recognised prestige.” 

Related stories

Related Topics

Luis Rubiales /

RFEF /

Jenni Hermoso

Latest on Sportstar

  1. SRH vs RCB Toss updates, IPL 2024: Sunrisers Hyderabad or Royal Challengers Bengaluru- who will win coin flip today?
    Team Sportstar
  2. Spanish government to oversee football federation until new elections
    Reuters
  3. SRH vs RCB Live Score IPL 2024: Royal Challengers Bengaluru takes on Sunrisers Hyderabad; Toss at 7 PM
    Team Sportstar
  4. With Olympics in mind, Yuki rejoins childhood coach Aditya Sachdev at Roundglass
    PTI
  5. Next 3-4 years there will be big difference in Indian cycling: Foreign coach Sireau
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Hardik Pandya, a victim of misplaced vitriol

Ayon Sengupta
Who’s next: Sunil Chhetri has been the leader of the Indian attack for years. The time has now come to find an able successor. 

Who can succeed Sunil Chhetri as India’s striker — a deep dive into what the numbers say

Neeladri Bhattacharjee
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Spanish government to oversee football federation until new elections
    Reuters
  2. Ligue 1: Mbappe nets twice in win over Lorient but PSG’s title party delayed by Monaco victory
    AP
  3. Former Argentina striker Tevez discharged from hospital after chest pain
    Reuters
  4. Atalanta thrashes Fiorentina to set up Coppa Italia final against Juventus
    Reuters
  5. Sue Day to replace Campbell as FA’s director of women’s football
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. SRH vs RCB Toss updates, IPL 2024: Sunrisers Hyderabad or Royal Challengers Bengaluru- who will win coin flip today?
    Team Sportstar
  2. Spanish government to oversee football federation until new elections
    Reuters
  3. SRH vs RCB Live Score IPL 2024: Royal Challengers Bengaluru takes on Sunrisers Hyderabad; Toss at 7 PM
    Team Sportstar
  4. With Olympics in mind, Yuki rejoins childhood coach Aditya Sachdev at Roundglass
    PTI
  5. Next 3-4 years there will be big difference in Indian cycling: Foreign coach Sireau
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment