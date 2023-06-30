MagazineBuy Print

Sportstar July 8 Cover.jpg

Brazil announces 23-member squad for 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup

The South American side, managed by Swedish Pia Sundhage, is in Group F for the tournament, alongside France, Jamaica and Panama.

Published : Jun 30, 2023 16:48 IST , CHENNAI - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Brazil forward Marta (10) controls the ball during the second half of a SheBelieves Cup women’s match against Japan.
Brazil forward Marta (10) controls the ball during the second half of a SheBelieves Cup women’s match against Japan. | Photo Credit: Phelan M. Ebenhack/AP
Brazil forward Marta (10) controls the ball during the second half of a SheBelieves Cup women's match against Japan. | Photo Credit: Phelan M. Ebenhack/AP

Brazil on Tuesday announced its 23-member squad for the upcoming FIFA Women’s World Cup, set to be jointly-hosted by Australia and New Zealand.

The South American side, managed by Swedish Pia Sundhage, is in Group F for the tournament, alongside France, Jamaica and Panama.

Brazil, which has never won the showpiece event, will be looking to make amends this time out. The Selecao will be led on by six-time FIFA Best Player winner Marta.

Sundhage’s side comes into the World Cup in good form, having recently held European champion England to a 1-1 draw and then went on to beat Euro runner-up Germany 2-1.

Brazil squad for FIFA Women’s World Cup
Goalkeepers: Barbara, Camila, Leticia Izidoro.
Defenders: Antonia, Bruninha, Kathellen, Lauren, Monica, Rafaelle, Tamires.
Midfielders: Adriana, Ana Vitoria, Ary Borges, Duda Sampaio, Kerolin, Luana.
Forwards: Andressa Alves, Bia Zaneratto, Debinha, Gabi Nunes, Geyse, Marta, Nycole

