Brazil announces 23-member squad for 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup

Brazil on Tuesday announced its 23-member squad for the upcoming FIFA Women’s World Cup, set to be jointly-hosted by Australia and New Zealand.

The South American side, managed by Swedish Pia Sundhage, is in Group F for the tournament, alongside France, Jamaica and Panama.

Brazil, which has never won the showpiece event, will be looking to make amends this time out. The Selecao will be led on by six-time FIFA Best Player winner Marta.

Sundhage’s side comes into the World Cup in good form, having recently held European champion England to a 1-1 draw and then went on to beat Euro runner-up Germany 2-1.