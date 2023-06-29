MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Sportstar July 8 Cover.jpg

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 official song is here, courtesy of BENEE and Mallrat

In advance of the Women’s World Cup, running July 20 through August 20, New Zealand alt-pop artist BENEE and Australian musician Mallrat have released “Do It Again”.

Published : Jun 29, 2023 10:51 IST , LOS ANGELES - 1 MIN READ

AP
FILE PHOTO: The FIFA Women’s World Cup trophy is displayed during a tour at Christ the Redeemer Statue in Rio de Janeiro on March 29, 2023. 
FILE PHOTO: The FIFA Women’s World Cup trophy is displayed during a tour at Christ the Redeemer Statue in Rio de Janeiro on March 29, 2023.  | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: The FIFA Women’s World Cup trophy is displayed during a tour at Christ the Redeemer Statue in Rio de Janeiro on March 29, 2023.  | Photo Credit: AP

What’s a World Cup without an anthem, a rallying song for fans around the world?

In advance of the Women’s World Cup, running July 20 through August 20, New Zealand alt-pop artist BENEE and Australian musician Mallrat have released “Do It Again,” the official song of this year’s tournament, which is hosted by their respective countries. They will perform the song at the opening ceremony at Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand, before the first match between New Zealand and Norway.

“Do It Again” recalls the energetic, eclectic pop of both performers — like a marriage between BENEE’s 2020 viral hit, “Supalonely,” and Mallrat’s accessible experimentalism, found in the song “Groceries.”

“Wake up / This is the start of it,” the women sing in the song’s ascendant chorus. “Head’s up / We’re coming home again.”

Earlier this month, FIFA announced it will pay each player at the Women’s World Cup at least $30,000, and the 23 players on the title-winning team will each get $270,000, following a promise made in March to better compensate the 732 players taking part in the tournament.

Related stories

Related Topics

2023 FIFA Women's World Cup

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Asian Kabaddi Championship 2023, Day 3 Live Commentary: Pawan Sehrawat vs Mohammadreza Shadloui
    Team Sportstar
  2. Duleep Trophy Live Score, Day 2, quarterfinals: North 353/6 vs North East, East 63/6 vs Central; Sindhu hits ton, Saurabh bags 3 wickets in first session
    Team Sportstar
  3. Asian Kabaddi Championship Live Updates, Day 3: IND 8-4 IRN; Aslam keeps India in lead
    Team Sportstar
  4. FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 official song is here, courtesy of BENEE and Mallrat
    AP
  5. TNPL 2023: Dindigul Dragons cruises to eight-wicket win over iDream Tiruppur Tamizhans 
    S. Dipak Ragav
READ MORE STORIES
Sportstar July 8 Cover.jpg

America’s Messi dream and what it means for football

Ayon Sengupta
As he turns 50 on Saturday, Leander Paes spoke to Sportstar about his legacy, his life’s darkest phases and how he overcame them and what the road ahead looks like. 

Leander Paes turns 50: My motivation was to prove that Indians are world-beaters

Shayan Acharya
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 official song is here, courtesy of BENEE and Mallrat
    AP
  2. Weah arrives in Turin ahead of Juventus move
    Reuters
  3. Germany forward Kai Havertz completes move across London to join Arsenal
    AP
  4. Argentine Martino reunites with Messi as Inter Miami names him head coach
    Reuters
  5. Tottenham completes signing of England midfielder James Maddison from Leicester
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Asian Kabaddi Championship 2023, Day 3 Live Commentary: Pawan Sehrawat vs Mohammadreza Shadloui
    Team Sportstar
  2. Duleep Trophy Live Score, Day 2, quarterfinals: North 353/6 vs North East, East 63/6 vs Central; Sindhu hits ton, Saurabh bags 3 wickets in first session
    Team Sportstar
  3. Asian Kabaddi Championship Live Updates, Day 3: IND 8-4 IRN; Aslam keeps India in lead
    Team Sportstar
  4. FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 official song is here, courtesy of BENEE and Mallrat
    AP
  5. TNPL 2023: Dindigul Dragons cruises to eight-wicket win over iDream Tiruppur Tamizhans 
    S. Dipak Ragav
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment