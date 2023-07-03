FIFA World Cup 2022 winner Emiliano Martinez arrives in India; dons Mohun Bagan colours

Emiliano Martinez, the FIFA World Cup 2022 winner with Argentina in Qatar last year, arrived at the Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International airport, as part of his South-Asia tour, on Monday.

The Argentine goalkeeper will inaugurate Mohun Bagan’s ‘Pele-Maradona-Sobers Gate’ at the Salt Lake Stadium during his visit to the club on July 4, the Indian Super League (ISL) club announced.

“Martinez will be felicitated and will also look around the infrastructure of our club and meet some selected members,” Mohun Bagan stated in a release after their executive committee meeting here.

The Aston Villa stopper, who won the Golden Glove at Qatar 2022, arrived on a private visit to the city where he will has a host of programmes lined up. He was greeted by Sujit Bose, an MLA from West Bengal, among several imminent personalities and was felicitated him with a green-and-maroon shawl, the colours of Mohun Bagan.

The club has formed a five-member committee with general secretary Debashish Dutta, among others, to oversee the programme and also decided to send a “letter of gratitude” to its ISL football team owner Sanjiv Goenka.

