MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Sportstar July 8 Cover.jpg

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Brazil’s Marta says sixth Women’s World Cup will be her last

The 37-year-old Marta made her World Cup debut in 2003 and is Brazil’s all-time leading scorer with 117 goals. She has won the Copa America three times but is yet to lift the World Cup.

Published : Jul 04, 2023 09:39 IST - 2 MINS READ

Reuters

Brazil forward Marta said it feels “surreal” to be preparing for a sixth Women’s World Cup and that the tournament in Australia and New Zealand will be her last.

The 37-year-old made her World Cup debut in 2003 and is Brazil’s all-time leading scorer with 117 goals. She has won the Copa America three times but is yet to lift the World Cup.

Brazil’s best result at the global soccer showpiece was runner-up to Germany in 2007.

“Yes, it will be my last World Cup,” she told local media in Brasilia on Monday. “We have to understand that a time comes for us to prioritise other things.

“I just have to be thankful to have lived all those years in the national team. To have the opportunity to go to another World Cup, a sixth one, for me is something surreal.”

READ: Two-time Ballon d’Or winner Alexia Putellas eyes WWC glory with Spain

Coach Pia Sundhage said Marta, who has won the FIFA World Player of the Year award six times, could start the tournament on the bench as she continues to recover from a knee injury.

Marta had surgery to repair a torn anterior cruciate ligament last year and returned to the national team in February after an 11-month absence.

She did not play in friendlies against England and Germany in April but came on as a 74th-minute substitute in Sunday’s 4-0 win over Chile.

Brazil kicks off its World Cup campaign against Panama on July 24 before taking on France and Jamaica.

Related stories

Related Topics

FIFA Women's World Cup /

2023 Women’s World Cup

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Brazil’s Marta says sixth Women’s World Cup will be her last
    Reuters
  2. ODI World Cup Qualifiers Super Sixes points table: Zimbabwe nears WC 2023 qualification with Sri Lanka
    Team Sportstar
  3. Pochettino vows Chelsea turnaround after Boehly’s miserable first year
    AP
  4. Back to drawing board for Gauff after first-round exit at Wimbledon
    Reuters
  5. New Zealand pole vault coach banned for 10 years for misconduct
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sportstar July 8 Cover.jpg

America’s Messi dream and what it means for football

Ayon Sengupta
As he turns 50 on Saturday, Leander Paes spoke to Sportstar about his legacy, his life’s darkest phases and how he overcame them and what the road ahead looks like. 

Leander Paes turns 50: My motivation was to prove that Indians are world-beaters

Shayan Acharya
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Brazil’s Marta says sixth Women’s World Cup will be her last
    Reuters
  2. India vs Kuwait LIVE Streaming info: When, where to watch SAFF Championship 2023 final?
    Team Sportstar
  3. Neymar fined over $3.33 million for environmental offense
    Reuters
  4. FIFA Women’s World Cup: Two-time Ballon d’Or winner Alexia Putellas eyes WWC glory with Spain
    AP
  5. Hegerberg seeks to emulate Messi and win World Cup to sate unfulfilled career with Norway
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Brazil’s Marta says sixth Women’s World Cup will be her last
    Reuters
  2. ODI World Cup Qualifiers Super Sixes points table: Zimbabwe nears WC 2023 qualification with Sri Lanka
    Team Sportstar
  3. Pochettino vows Chelsea turnaround after Boehly’s miserable first year
    AP
  4. Back to drawing board for Gauff after first-round exit at Wimbledon
    Reuters
  5. New Zealand pole vault coach banned for 10 years for misconduct
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment