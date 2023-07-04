MagazineBuy Print

Sportstar July 8 Cover.jpg

Neymar fined over $3.33 million for environmental offense

Neymar’s coastal mansion in southeastern Brazil flouted rules regarding the use and movement of freshwater sources, rock and sand.

Published : Jul 04, 2023 06:48 IST , RIO DE JANEIRO - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Neymar was fined for breaching environmental rules during the construction of his coastal mansion.
Neymar was fined for breaching environmental rules during the construction of his coastal mansion. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Neymar was fined for breaching environmental rules during the construction of his coastal mansion. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Brazilian authorities said on Monday that football star Neymar was fined 16 million reais ($3.33 million, Rs 28.6 crore) for breaching environmental rules during the construction of his coastal mansion in southeastern Brazil.

The luxury project violated rules regarding the use and movement of freshwater sources, rock and sand, local authorities first alleged late last month and confirmed on Monday.

A spokesperson for Neymar declined to comment on the matter.

READ: Saudi Pro League side Al-Ettifaq announces Steven Gerrard as manager

His residence is located in the town of Mangaratiba on the southern coast of Brazil’s Rio de Janeiro state.

Mangaratiba’s environmental body said in a statement on Monday that environmental infractions were made “in the construction of an artificial lake at the mansion.”

Besides the fine, the case will be probed by the local attorney general’s office, the state civil police and the environmental protection office, among other environmental control bodies.

