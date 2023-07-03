MagazineBuy Print

Saudi Pro League side Al-Ettifaq announce Steven Gerrard as manager

Saudi Pro League announced on Monday that it has appointed Steven Gerrard as the clubs new manager.

Published : Jul 03, 2023

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Steven Gerrard gestures to the players during the Scottish League Cup Final between Celtic and Rangers at Hampden Park
FILE PHOTO: Steven Gerrard gestures to the players during the Scottish League Cup Final between Celtic and Rangers at Hampden Park | Photo Credit: JASON CAIRNDUFF/ Reuters
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Steven Gerrard gestures to the players during the Scottish League Cup Final between Celtic and Rangers at Hampden Park | Photo Credit: JASON CAIRNDUFF/ Reuters

Saudi Pro League announced on Monday that it has appointed Steven Gerrard as the clubs new manager.

More to follow...

