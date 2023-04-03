Football

Algerian player dropped from Nantes squad after insisting on maintaining fast

Algeria’s Jaouen Hadjam joined Nantes in January from Paris FC, and has featured in nine league matches so far.

Reuters
03 April, 2023 17:04 IST
03 April, 2023 17:04 IST
Nantes’ French defender Jaouen Hadjam during a Ligue 1 game.

Nantes’ French defender Jaouen Hadjam during a Ligue 1 game. | Photo Credit: SEBASTIEN SALOM-GOMIS

Algeria’s Jaouen Hadjam joined Nantes in January from Paris FC, and has featured in nine league matches so far.

Algerian defender Jaouen Hadjam was dropped from Nantes squad before its defeat by Stade de Reims in Ligue 1 on Sunday after insisting on not breaking his Ramadan fast, his manager Antoine Kombouare said.

Hadjam joined Nantes in January from Paris FC, and has featured in nine league matches so far.

“Jaouen? There is no controversy. Those who fast, I support them... On matchdays, you should not fast,” Kombouare told a news conference after the team’s 3-0 home defeat.

“It is not a punishment. I set rules. It’s his choice and I respect it,” he added.

Local reports said the 20-year-old agreed only to break his fast in away matches. The holy period of Ramadan will end on April 20.

Nantes is 14th in the standings on 30 points, four above the relegation zone.

France-born Hadjam decided last month to represent Algeria, and played in its 1-0 victory over Niger.

Read more stories on Football.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

WATCH: Messi tattoos a hit in Argentina after World Cup win

WATCH: Messi hometown Rosario ready for FIFA World Cup final, Argentina vs France

France’s road to Fifa World Cup 2022 final vs Argentina

Slide shows

League Cup Final: Manchester United vs Newcastle United in pictures

Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr arrival in pictures

Pele no more: The Brazilian football legend’s life immortalised in pictures

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us