Morata injury further depletes Atletico's attacking options

Atletico Madrid's attacking options has been further depleted by an injury to Alvaro Morata that could make him a doubt for the Champions League last-16 first leg against Liverpool.

Morata was forced off early in the second half of a 1-0 defeat to La Liga leader Real Madrid on Saturday and has been diagnosed with an unspecified muscle injury in his right leg.

According to reports in the Spanish media, Morata will miss the meeting with Granada this weekend and faces a race to be fit in time for the visit of Liverpool on February 18.

Atletico, which is winless in its last five matches in all competitions, was without Joao Felix and Diego Costa for its defeat at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Joao Felix's injury was sustained ahead of El Derbi but is not considered to be too serious, while Costa could be ready to make his return ahead of the Liverpool game.

Atleti sits sixth in LaLiga, three points outside of the top four.