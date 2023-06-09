Magazine

Postecoglou promises exciting ride at Spurs

The 57-year-old will officially join the London club, which finished a disappointing eighth in the Premier League, on July 1.

Published : Jun 09, 2023 21:44 IST , London - 1 MIN READ

AFP
FILE: Postecoglou has signed a four-year deal after taking Celtic to the Scottish domestic treble this season.
FILE: Postecoglou has signed a four-year deal after taking Celtic to the Scottish domestic treble this season. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
FILE: Postecoglou has signed a four-year deal after taking Celtic to the Scottish domestic treble this season. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Ange Postecoglou has promised “a team to get excited by” as he plots Tottenham’s revival after being appointed as the Premier League club’s new manager.

The Australian has signed a four-year deal after taking Celtic to the Scottish domestic treble this season.

Who is Ange Postecoglou, Tottenham’s new manager

The 57-year-old will officially join the London club, which finished a disappointing eighth in the Premier League, on July 1.

Antonio Conte left Spurs by “mutual agreement” in late March, with Cristian Stellini and then Ryan Mason taking temporary charge of the struggling club.

Postecoglou said he was relishing the task of turning around the club’s fortunes.

“It’s great to finally get started as manager of this great football club,” he said in a video message posted on the club’s social media accounts on Friday.

“I’m really looking forward to our task ahead. I think it’s an exciting opportunity for us to now set off on a new direction, play football and create an environment that embodies the values and traditions of this fantastic football club.

“Hopefully a team that you can all be proud of, and more importantly get excited by.”

From Mudalur to the world stage, Jeswin Aldrin is breaking the mould

Jonathan Selvaraj
Never give up: Wrestlers Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia during the protest against former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi.

The wrestlers’ redemption: Fight to ensure safe playing field for Indian athletes

Ayon Sengupta
