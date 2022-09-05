Football

Angel Di Maria to miss out on PSG return with Juventus in Champions League

Juve did not say why the Argentina winger, who exited at half-time of their 1-1 draw at Fiorentina on Saturday, was not selected for Tuesday's Group H clash at the Parc Des Princes.

Rome 05 September, 2022 21:47 IST
Angel Di Maria reacts at Allianz Stadium, Turin, on August 31, 2022, ahead of Juventus’ Serie A match against Spezia Calcio. (File Photo)

Angel Di Maria reacts at Allianz Stadium, Turin, on August 31, 2022, ahead of Juventus’ Serie A match against Spezia Calcio. (File Photo) | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Angel Di Maria will miss out on a quick return to Paris Saint-Germain after he was left out on Monday of the Juventus squad for their Champions League opener in the French capital.

Coach Massimiliano Allegri said after the weekend Serie A fixture that Di Maria had been substituted as a precautionary measure.

The 34-year-old had only just returned to action following a thigh injury picked up on his Juve debut last month.

Also absent will be Paul Pogba who returned to training on Sunday as he recovers from a knee injury, and Wojciech Szczesny after the Poland goalkeeper injured his ankle against Spezia last week.

Juve's three other former PSG players -- Adrien Rabiot, Leandro Paredes and Moise Kean -- were all picked for the trip to France.

