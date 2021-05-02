Inter set to make history by ending Juve dominance-Conte

Inter Milan manager Antonio Conte said his players deserve praise as they are set to end Juventus’s nine-year Serie A dominance by closing in on a first league title in 11 years.

Inter beat Crotone 2-0 on Saturday to go 14 points clear at the top and will be champion with four games to spare if second-placed Atalanta fail to win at Sassuolo on Sunday.

If not then Conte’s side needs one point to clinch the title and end fourth-placed Juve’s run of nine straight league crowns thanks to a superior head-to-head record against Atalanta.



READ: Inter Milan on brink of Serie A title with win that relegates Crotone

“The season we are having is the result of a constant growth from every point of view, not only technical and tactical, of mentality, sharing, living it intensely,” Conte told Sky Italia.

“All the players, even those who are less involved, have created something rock-solid.

“We understood the importance of doing something extraordinary and entering into the history of Inter.

“We are succeeding in toppling a reign that has lasted nine years. These players deserve to be congratulated.”

While Inter will claim the title if Atalanta does not beat Sassuolo, Conte is not relying on such an outcome.

“It is not right to depend on others, we have an important advantage and we are not asking anything from anyone, because there is no need,” Conte added.