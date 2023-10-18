MagazineBuy Print

Bundesliga: El Ghazi suspended by Mainz for Israel-Hamas conflict post

Former Aston Villa winger El Ghazi wrote in a separate post on X on Thursday that he had “received some negative messages around my social media posts”.

Published : Oct 18, 2023 09:18 IST , Gdansk - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Anwar El Ghazi of Mainz is challenged by Odilon Kossounou of Bayer Leverkusen during the Bundesliga match between 1. FSV Mainz 05 and Bayer 04 Leverkusen at MEWA Arena on September 30, 2023 in Mainz, Germany.
Anwar El Ghazi of Mainz is challenged by Odilon Kossounou of Bayer Leverkusen during the Bundesliga match between 1. FSV Mainz 05 and Bayer 04 Leverkusen at MEWA Arena on September 30, 2023 in Mainz, Germany. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
Dutch forward Anwar El Ghazi was suspended by Mainz 05 on Tuesday for a social media post about the Israel-Hamas conflict that the Bundesliga club felt was “unacceptable”.

El Ghazi, who joined Mainz in September, has since deleted the post.

ALSO READ: Sweden players take overnight flight home, start returning to clubs after deadly shooting in Belgium

Hamas fighters killed 1,300 Israelis on October 7 in the deadliest Palestinian militant attack in Israel’s history while Israel responded with intensive air strikes that have killed more than 2,800 Palestinians.

“Mainz 05 respects that there are different perspectives on the complex Middle East conflict that has been going on for decades,” the club said in a statement posted on X, formerly Twitter.

“However, the club clearly distances itself from the content of the post as it does not reflect the values ​​of our club.”

The club did not provide further details about what El Ghazi had written in the deleted post.

Former Aston Villa winger El Ghazi wrote in a separate post on X on Thursday that he had “received some negative messages around my social media posts”.

“I want to make clear that I’m standing for peace above everything,” the 28-year-old said. He also called for “more empathy, deepening our knowledge about the history of this conflict.”

Mainz are 17th and second to last in the Bundesliga with two points after seven matches.

