MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Bellingham ‘incredible’ but Kane is also key, says Southgate

Bellingham has also made a huge impact at Real Madrid since joining from Borussia Dortmund this year, scoring 10 goals in his first 10 matches.

Published : Oct 18, 2023 09:07 IST , London - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Jude Bellingham of England celebrates after Marcus Rashford (Not Pictured) scores the team’s second goal during the UEFA EURO 2024 European qualifier match between England and Italy at Wembley Stadium on October 17, 2023 in London, England.
Jude Bellingham of England celebrates after Marcus Rashford (Not Pictured) scores the team’s second goal during the UEFA EURO 2024 European qualifier match between England and Italy at Wembley Stadium on October 17, 2023 in London, England. | Photo Credit: Richard Heathcote/ Getty Images
infoIcon

Jude Bellingham of England celebrates after Marcus Rashford (Not Pictured) scores the team’s second goal during the UEFA EURO 2024 European qualifier match between England and Italy at Wembley Stadium on October 17, 2023 in London, England. | Photo Credit: Richard Heathcote/ Getty Images

England manager Gareth Southgate hailed an incredible’ Jude Bellingham after the midfielder inspired his side to a 3-1 win over Italy at Wembley on Tuesday and a place at the Euro 2024 finals.

The 20-year-old did not make it on the scoresheet but his influence and confidence in driving the team forward was immense.

“I was really pleased with the way we controlled the game,” Southgate told reporters.

ALSO READ: England qualifies for Euro 2024 with a win over Italy; Denmark, France win

“With Jude, his mentality is incredible for his age. To have such an impact at such a young age, to show such maturity but also humility. We’re very lucky to have him.”

Bellingham has also made a huge impact at Real Madrid since joining from Borussia Dortmund this year, scoring 10 goals in his first 10 matches.

He said after Tuesday’s game that the move to Real had improved his game 100%.

“When you are around those mentalities and quality of players every day... it takes you to a new level mentally, physically and technically,” he told the BBC.

Southgate said the youngster had been a “catalyst” for England.

“Just the way he carries himself and the way he plays on the field shows that,” he explained.

“He’s had that since he walked through the door, frankly. Plus the power in his play, that gives us something when you’re in tight situations and he can suddenly wriggle out of things.

“I think that belief, that willingness to engage with the crowd, they are rare traits in a player so young.”

While Bellingham stood out, Southgate made clear his captain Harry Kane -- scorer of two of the goals, one from the penalty spot -- had also played a crucial part.

“There’s a risk we take the goals for granted,” he said on a night that saw Kane become England’s all time top scorer at Wembley with 24 goals.

“But his all-round play, the way he physically dealt with the centre backs, his vision, his passing -- because we’ve had him for a while he’s easy to under-estimate but he’s a top level player.”

Southgate said Kane’s big money move to Bayern Munich from Tottenham Hotspur had provided a fresh impetus but he also clearly enjoyed coming home and being part of the England group again.

“Our senior players set a brilliant example for the young ones,” said Southgate.

Related stories

Related Topics

England /

Gareth Southgate /

Jude Bellingham /

Harry Kane

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Bellingham ‘incredible’ but Kane is also key, says Southgate
    Reuters
  2. Peru vs Argentina LIVE score, FIFA World Cup qualifier, PER 0-2 ARG: VAR overturns Messi goal
    Team Sportstar
  3. Neymar injured in Brazil’s 2-0 loss at Uruguay in World Cup qualifying
    AP
  4. England qualifies for Euro 2024 with a win over Italy; Denmark, France win
    AP
  5. Uruguay vs Brazil Highlights, World Cup Qualifier: Nunez, De La Cruz take URU to 2-0 win over BRA; Neymar off injured
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Cricket set for Olympic return in LA 28 amid ODI World Cup euphoria

Ayon Sengupta
Patience pays: Like all the greats who have adorned cricket, Kohli’s initial progress on the scoresheet in the World Cup opener had the nimble ways of a pickpocket. He ran hard, stole his singles, found his spots and even before the Aussies realised what was happening, he was already in his 20.

Virat Kohli: Team India’s engine room as World Cup dreams take shape

K. C. Vijaya Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Bellingham ‘incredible’ but Kane is also key, says Southgate
    Reuters
  2. Neymar injured in Brazil’s 2-0 loss at Uruguay in World Cup qualifying
    AP
  3. England qualifies for Euro 2024 with a win over Italy; Denmark, France win
    AP
  4. Peru vs Argentina LIVE score, FIFA World Cup qualifier, PER 0-2 ARG: VAR overturns Messi goal
    Team Sportstar
  5. Uruguay vs Brazil Highlights, World Cup Qualifier: Nunez, De La Cruz take URU to 2-0 win over BRA; Neymar off injured
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Bellingham ‘incredible’ but Kane is also key, says Southgate
    Reuters
  2. Peru vs Argentina LIVE score, FIFA World Cup qualifier, PER 0-2 ARG: VAR overturns Messi goal
    Team Sportstar
  3. Neymar injured in Brazil’s 2-0 loss at Uruguay in World Cup qualifying
    AP
  4. England qualifies for Euro 2024 with a win over Italy; Denmark, France win
    AP
  5. Uruguay vs Brazil Highlights, World Cup Qualifier: Nunez, De La Cruz take URU to 2-0 win over BRA; Neymar off injured
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment