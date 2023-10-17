Premier League: Gueye’s return for Senegal cheers Everton ahead of Liverpool derby

Everton could get a boost with the return of midfielder Idrissa Gueye for Saturday’s Merseyside derby against Liverpool at Anfield in the Premier League after he played for Senegal on Monday.

The 34-year-old was named in the team to face Bournemouth on October 7 but did not play in the 3-0 win due to a heel injury.

However, the former Paris Saint-Germain player came on in the 78th minute during Senegal’s 1-0 win over Cameroon in a friendly.

Everton is currently 16th in the league standings on seven points after eight games while Liverpool is fourth with 17, three points shy of leaders Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal.