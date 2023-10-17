MagazineBuy Print

Premier League: Gueye’s return for Senegal cheers Everton ahead of Liverpool derby

The midfielder was nursing a heel injury before coming on in the 78th minute during Senegal’s 1-0 win over Cameroon in a friendly on Monday.

Published : Oct 17, 2023 20:50 IST , Liverpool - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
File Photo - Everton’s Idrissa Gueye (L) in action against Brentford’s Christian Norgaard during a Premier League match.
File Photo - Everton’s Idrissa Gueye (L) in action against Brentford’s Christian Norgaard during a Premier League match. | Photo Credit: Reuters
infoIcon

File Photo - Everton’s Idrissa Gueye (L) in action against Brentford’s Christian Norgaard during a Premier League match. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Everton could get a boost with the return of midfielder Idrissa Gueye for Saturday’s Merseyside derby against Liverpool at Anfield in the Premier League after he played for Senegal on Monday.

The 34-year-old was named in the team to face Bournemouth on October 7 but did not play in the 3-0 win due to a heel injury.

READ MORE: Klopp demands Spurs vs Liverpool replay after VAR blunder

However, the former Paris Saint-Germain player came on in the 78th minute during Senegal’s 1-0 win over Cameroon in a friendly.

Everton is currently 16th in the league standings on seven points after eight games while Liverpool is fourth with 17, three points shy of leaders Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal.

