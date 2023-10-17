MagazineBuy Print

VAR officials involved in Liverpool error to make Premier League return

Officials Darren England and Dan Cook were replaced for two matches that same weekend, before being excluded from the previous round of games.

Published : Oct 17, 2023 17:26 IST - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: Referee Robert Jones looks at the VAR monitor before awarding a penalty to Arsenal during a Premier League game.
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: Referee Robert Jones looks at the VAR monitor before awarding a penalty to Arsenal during a Premier League game. | Photo Credit: MATTHEW CHILDS/ Reuters
infoIcon

REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: Referee Robert Jones looks at the VAR monitor before awarding a penalty to Arsenal during a Premier League game. | Photo Credit: MATTHEW CHILDS/ Reuters

The Video Assistant Referee (VAR) officials involved when Liverpool were wrongly denied a goal in last month’s 2-1 Premier League loss at Tottenham Hotspur will return for this weekend’s fixtures.

Officials Darren England and Dan Cook were replaced for two matches that same weekend, before being excluded from the previous round of games.

ALSO READ: Webb: Steps taken to avoid repeat of Liverpool VAR error

England will be the fourth official for Brentford’s home game against Burnley, while Cook will serve as an assistant referee for Manchester United match at Sheffield United. 

The Professional Game Match Officials Limited (PGMOL) earlier admitted that VAR got the offside decision wrong when Luis Diaz scored what should have been the opening goal in a 2-1 loss for the Anfield side.

Diaz was onside but PGMOL said the goal was chalked off as VAR had “lost sight of the on-field decision” and incorrectly communicated “check complete”.

Related Topics

Premier League 2023-24 /

Liverpool /

Tottenham Hotspur

