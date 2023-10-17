VAR officials involved in Liverpool error to make Premier League return

The Video Assistant Referee (VAR) officials involved when Liverpool were wrongly denied a goal in last month’s 2-1 Premier League loss at Tottenham Hotspur will return for this weekend’s fixtures.

Officials Darren England and Dan Cook were replaced for two matches that same weekend, before being excluded from the previous round of games.

England will be the fourth official for Brentford’s home game against Burnley, while Cook will serve as an assistant referee for Manchester United match at Sheffield United.

The Professional Game Match Officials Limited (PGMOL) earlier admitted that VAR got the offside decision wrong when Luis Diaz scored what should have been the opening goal in a 2-1 loss for the Anfield side.

Diaz was onside but PGMOL said the goal was chalked off as VAR had “lost sight of the on-field decision” and incorrectly communicated “check complete”.