MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Euro 2024 qualifiers: Van Dijk scores in Netherlands 1-0 win over Greece

Euro 2024 qualifiers: Netherlands is now second in Group B behind already-qualified France, which beat the Dutch 2-1 on Friday.

Published : Oct 17, 2023 07:34 IST , Athens - 1 MIN READ

AFP
Netherlands’ defender Virgil van Dijk celebrates after scoring his team’s first goal on a penalty during the Euro 2024 qualifying group B match between Greece and Netherlands.
Netherlands’ defender Virgil van Dijk celebrates after scoring his team’s first goal on a penalty during the Euro 2024 qualifying group B match between Greece and Netherlands. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

Netherlands’ defender Virgil van Dijk celebrates after scoring his team’s first goal on a penalty during the Euro 2024 qualifying group B match between Greece and Netherlands. | Photo Credit: AFP

The Netherlands got back on course to qualify for Euro 2024 by beating Greece 1-0 in Athens after a late penalty from captain Virgil van Dijk settled a bad-tempered game on Monday.

The Dutch are now second in Group B behind already-qualified France, which beat the Dutch 2-1 on Friday, and although they have the same number of points as Greece, the Dutch have the head-to-head edge after home and away wins.

ALSO READ | Euro-2024 qualifiers: Ronaldo hits two as Portugal thumps Bosnia and Herzegovina

Van Dijk’s side has their destiny in their hands as they host the Republic of Ireland on November 18 then travel to bottom side Gibraltar three days later.

Wout Weghorst had a first-half penalty saved for the Dutch in Athens, but Liverpool defender Van Dijk made no such mistake in the closing moments.

In a tense end to the match, Denzel Dumfries was tripped in the Greek penalty area and Van Dijk slotted home the spot-kick.

As tempers flared, Greece coach Gus Poyet was sent off for abusing the referee.

Related stories

Related Topics

Euro 2024 /

European Championships /

Netherlands /

Greece /

Virgil van Dijk /

Liverpool /

Gus Poyet /

Gibraltar

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Euro 2024 qualifiers: Sabitzer scores from the spot in Baku to send Austria to European Championship
    AP
  2. Euro 2024 qualifiers: Van Dijk scores in Netherlands 1-0 win over Greece
    AFP
  3. South Africa vs Netherlands, LIVE Streaming Info, ODI World Cup 2023: When and where to watch SA vs NED match today?
    Team Sportstar
  4. SA vs NED head-to-head record in ODIs: South Africa vs Netherlands overall stats, most runs, wickets; World Cup results
    Team Sportstar
  5. South Africa vs Netherlands Dream11 prediction, ICC World Cup 2023: SA vs NED predicted XI, fantasy team, squads
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Cricket set for Olympic return in LA 28 amid ODI World Cup euphoria

Ayon Sengupta
Patience pays: Like all the greats who have adorned cricket, Kohli’s initial progress on the scoresheet in the World Cup opener had the nimble ways of a pickpocket. He ran hard, stole his singles, found his spots and even before the Aussies realised what was happening, he was already in his 20.

Virat Kohli: Team India’s engine room as World Cup dreams take shape

K. C. Vijaya Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Euro 2024 qualifiers: Van Dijk scores in Netherlands 1-0 win over Greece
    AFP
  2. Euro 2024 qualifiers: Sabitzer scores from the spot in Baku to send Austria to European Championship
    AP
  3. Euro 2024 qualifiers: Ronaldo hits two as Portugal thumps Bosnia and Herzegovina
    AFP
  4. Belgium Euro 2024 qualifier vs Sweden suspended after two Swedes shot dead in Brussels - UEFA
    Reuters
  5. Southgate keeps Henderson in England squad ahead of Italy match despite fans against him
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Euro 2024 qualifiers: Sabitzer scores from the spot in Baku to send Austria to European Championship
    AP
  2. Euro 2024 qualifiers: Van Dijk scores in Netherlands 1-0 win over Greece
    AFP
  3. South Africa vs Netherlands, LIVE Streaming Info, ODI World Cup 2023: When and where to watch SA vs NED match today?
    Team Sportstar
  4. SA vs NED head-to-head record in ODIs: South Africa vs Netherlands overall stats, most runs, wickets; World Cup results
    Team Sportstar
  5. South Africa vs Netherlands Dream11 prediction, ICC World Cup 2023: SA vs NED predicted XI, fantasy team, squads
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment