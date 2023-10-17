Belgium Euro 2024 qualifier vs Sweden suspended after two Swedes shot dead in Brussels - UEFA

The Euro 2024 qualifier between Belgium and Sweden has been suspended at halftime following the shooting dead of two Swedes in Brussels earlier on Monday, UEFA said.
Belgium raised its terror alert to the highest level as a man in a video on social media claimed that he was the assailant and that he was from the Islamic State.
“The match has been suspended at halftime due to security reasons. Further information will follow shortly,” European football governing body UEFA said on its website
The Swedish players told UEFA they did not want to play the second half, and the Belgians agreed, Swedish broadcaster TV6 said.
The score was level at 1-1 when news of the suspension came, and Swedish fans have been asked to remain in the stadium.
Belgium has already booked its place at the finals in Germany next year, while Sweden cannot qualify.
