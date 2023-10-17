MagazineBuy Print

Euro 2024 qualifiers: Sabitzer scores from the spot in Baku to send Austria to European Championship

Euro 2024 qualifiers: After losing 3-2 to Belgium in Vienna last week in the fight for Group F supremacy, Sabitzer and his teammates knew a win in Baku would secure a spot at the tournament hosted by Germany.

Published : Oct 17, 2023 07:25 IST , BAKU - 1 MIN READ

AP
Austria’s Marcel Sabitzer celebrates goal against Azerbaijan.
Austria’s Marcel Sabitzer celebrates goal against Azerbaijan. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Austria’s Marcel Sabitzer celebrates goal against Azerbaijan. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Substitute Marcel Sabitzer scored from the penalty spot on Monday shortly after entering the game to secure a 1-0 win for Austria at Azerbaijan and send his country to next year’s European Championship.

After losing 3-2 to Belgium in Vienna last week in the fight for Group F supremacy — Austria’s only defeat in seven qualifying games so far — Sabitzer and his teammates knew a win in Baku would secure a spot at the tournament hosted by Germany.

ALSO READ | Euro-2024 qualifiers: Ronaldo hits two as Portugal thumps Bosnia and Herzegovina

With several key players sidelined because of injuries, Austria struggled to create real chances in the first half. It was awarded a penalty just minutes into the second half after a handball. Sabitzer was clinical in converting with a strike into the corner in the 48th.

Sabitzer, who plays for Borussia Dortmund, recently returned to competition after recovering from an adductor injury he picked up last month in a Champions League match against PSG.

Austria finished with 10 men after striker Guido Burgstaller was sent off in stoppage time for a second yellow card.

Already qualified Belgium played at home later Monday against third-place Sweden, and Netherlands and Greece go head-to-head in their bid to join already qualified France from Group B.

