Nacho Fernandez back in the quad for El Clasico after ban reduced

The Spanish football federation’s cut Nacho’s ban from three matches down to two after he was sent off against Girona for an ugly foul on winger Portu.

Published : Oct 16, 2023 20:29 IST , Barcelona - 1 MIN READ

AFP
FILE PHOTO: Real Madrid’s Nacho during the Champions League match against FC Union Berlin
FILE PHOTO: Real Madrid’s Nacho during the Champions League match against FC Union Berlin | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Real Madrid's Nacho during the Champions League match against FC Union Berlin | Photo Credit: AP

Real Madrid defender Nacho Fernandez will be able to face rival Barcelona in the El Clasico on October 28 in La Liga after his suspension for a red card was reduced to two games.

The Spanish football federation’s appeal committee cut Nacho’s ban from three matches down to two after he was sent off against Girona for an ugly foul on winger Portu.

La Liga leader Madrid was 3-0 up against Girona when Nacho was dismissed in stoppage time for his high tackle, with Portu taken off on a stretcher.

ALSO READ | MAN UNITED SHARES FALL

The defender apologised to Portu for his foul, which Girona coach Michel labelled “incomprehensible”.

Los Blancos is three points ahead of Barcelona, third, with one more round of league matches taking place next weekend before the Clasico.

Nacho missed Madrid’s 4-0 win over Osasuna on October 7 and will serve the other remaining match of his ban on Saturday, at Sevilla.

Madrid has had defensive problems this season with centre-back Eder Militao a long-term absentee, leaving only Nacho, Antonio Rudiger and David Alaba available in that position.

Holding midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni filled in for Nacho and the injured Alaba in the emphatic win over Osasuna.

