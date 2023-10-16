MagazineBuy Print

Portugal vs Bosnia and Herzegovina, UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifiers: Live streaming info, when and where to watch BIH vs POR today

BIH vs POR: When are where to watch the UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifier match between Bosnia and Herzegovina and Portugal at Stadion Bilino Polje in Zenica.

Published : Oct 16, 2023 12:30 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo runs with the ball during the Euro 2024 group J qualifying match between Portugal and Slovakia at the Dragao stadium in Porto, Portugal.
Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo runs with the ball during the Euro 2024 group J qualifying match between Portugal and Slovakia at the Dragao stadium in Porto, Portugal. | Photo Credit: Luis Vieira/ AP
infoIcon

Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo runs with the ball during the Euro 2024 group J qualifying match between Portugal and Slovakia at the Dragao stadium in Porto, Portugal. | Photo Credit: Luis Vieira/ AP

Portugal takes on Bosnia and Herzegovina in a UEFA Euro 2024 Group J qualification game on Monday night at the Stadion Bilino Polje in Zenica.

Portugal already secured qualification to Euro 2024 after a 3-2 win over Slovakia on Friday with Cristiano Ronaldo and Goncalo Ramos scoring the goals.

ALSO READ: Lionel Messi remains a doubtful starter for Argentina; Neymar under fire in Brazil

What time is the Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Portugal UEFA Euro qualification match?

The Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Portugal UEFA Euro qualification match will take place during the early hours of Tuesday Morning (12:15 am IST)

Where is the Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Portugal UEFA Euro qualification match taking place?

The Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Portugal UEFA Euro qualification match is taking place at the Stadion Bilino Polje in Zenica.

Where can we watch the Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Portugal UEFA Euro qualification match?

The UEFA Euro qualifiers match between Bosnia and Herzegovina and Portugal will be telecast on the Sony Sports Network. Live Streaming of the game will also be available on the Sony Liv app.

