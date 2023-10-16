France’s Todibo asked to give explanation for reportedly laughing during minute’s silence for war victims

France defender Jean-Clair Todibo has reportedly been asked by the French football federation’s ethics body to explain himself after he was filmed laughing during a minute’s silence in memory of the victims of the war between Israel and Hamas.
The minute’s silence, which also paid tribute to a teacher killed in France by a suspected extremist, was held before France’s 2-1 win over the Netherlands on Friday in a European Championship qualifier.
The French federation did not immediately respond to a request for comment. According to L’Equipe newspaper, the ethics body wrote to the Nice player to ask him to explain himself.
READ MORE: French football federation condemns Nice’s Atal for reportedly reposting hate speech against Jews
“We are officially asking Mr. Todibo for explanations of his incomprehensible attitude during the minute’s silence,” Patrick Anton, the president of the ethics body, was quoted as saying. ”If they are not satisfactory, we will refer his case to the French federation’s disciplinary committee.”
Todibo, who received a late call-up by France coach Didier Deschamps following the withdrawal of Arsenal defender William Saliba, did not play against the Netherlands.
