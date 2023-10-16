MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

France’s Todibo asked to give explanation for reportedly laughing during minute’s silence for war victims

The minute’s silence, which also paid tribute to a teacher killed in France by a suspected extremist, was held before France’s 2-1 win over the Netherlands on Friday in a EURO 2024 qualifier.

Published : Oct 16, 2023 19:02 IST , PARIS - 1 MIN READ

AP
File Photo - OGC Nice’s Jean-Clair Todibo during the warm up a Ligue 1 match.
File Photo - OGC Nice’s Jean-Clair Todibo during the warm up a Ligue 1 match. | Photo Credit: Reuters
infoIcon

File Photo - OGC Nice’s Jean-Clair Todibo during the warm up a Ligue 1 match. | Photo Credit: Reuters

 

France defender Jean-Clair Todibo has reportedly been asked by the French football federation’s ethics body to explain himself after he was filmed laughing during a minute’s silence in memory of the victims of the war between Israel and Hamas.

The minute’s silence, which also paid tribute to a teacher killed in France by a suspected extremist, was held before France’s 2-1 win over the Netherlands on Friday in a European Championship qualifier.

The French federation did not immediately respond to a request for comment. According to L’Equipe newspaper, the ethics body wrote to the Nice player to ask him to explain himself.

READ MORE: French football federation condemns Nice’s Atal for reportedly reposting hate speech against Jews

“We are officially asking Mr. Todibo for explanations of his incomprehensible attitude during the minute’s silence,” Patrick Anton, the president of the ethics body, was quoted as saying. ”If they are not satisfactory, we will refer his case to the French federation’s disciplinary committee.”

Todibo, who received a late call-up by France coach Didier Deschamps following the withdrawal of Arsenal defender William Saliba, did not play against the Netherlands.

Related stories

Related Topics

Jean-Clair Todibo /

France /

Nice /

Arsenal /

Netherlands /

William Saliba /

Euro 2024

Latest on Sportstar

  1. France’s Todibo asked to give explanation for reportedly laughing during minute’s silence for war victims
    AP
  2. Australia vs Sri Lanka LIVE Score, World Cup 2023: AUS 15/0 (1); Warner, Marsh begin run chase - AUS vs SL updates
    Team Sportstar
  3. 2028 Los Angeles Olympics: Ghosal to rethink future plans after squash inclusion
    PTI
  4. IND vs PAK, ODI World Cup: How Indian bowlers trapped Pakistan batters on a sluggish pitch
    Shayan Acharya
  5. Indian sports news wrap, October 16
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Cricket set for Olympic return in LA 28 amid ODI World Cup euphoria

Ayon Sengupta
Patience pays: Like all the greats who have adorned cricket, Kohli’s initial progress on the scoresheet in the World Cup opener had the nimble ways of a pickpocket. He ran hard, stole his singles, found his spots and even before the Aussies realised what was happening, he was already in his 20.

Virat Kohli: Team India’s engine room as World Cup dreams take shape

K. C. Vijaya Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. France’s Todibo asked to give explanation for reportedly laughing during minute’s silence for war victims
    AP
  2. Portugal vs Bosnia and Herzegovina, UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifiers: Live streaming info, when and where to watch BIH vs POR today
    Team Sportstar
  3. De la Fuente delighted with Spain’s progress after Euro 2024 qualification
    Reuters
  4. Megan Rapinoe not done yet as OL Reign reach NWSL playoffs
    AFP
  5. Euro 2024 Qualifiers: Clarke hails ‘phenomenal’ achievement after Scotland seals European Championships spot
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. France’s Todibo asked to give explanation for reportedly laughing during minute’s silence for war victims
    AP
  2. Australia vs Sri Lanka LIVE Score, World Cup 2023: AUS 15/0 (1); Warner, Marsh begin run chase - AUS vs SL updates
    Team Sportstar
  3. 2028 Los Angeles Olympics: Ghosal to rethink future plans after squash inclusion
    PTI
  4. IND vs PAK, ODI World Cup: How Indian bowlers trapped Pakistan batters on a sluggish pitch
    Shayan Acharya
  5. Indian sports news wrap, October 16
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment