MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Gavi goal against Norway sees Spain and Scotland qualify for Euro 2024; Croatia struggles

Turkey also qualified with a 4-0 win against Latvia at the Konya Metropolitan Municipality Stadium, while Croatia made it back-to-back losses in Group D after a surprise 2-1 defeat to Wales.

Published : Oct 16, 2023 07:39 IST - 2 MINS READ

AP
Spain’s Gavi celebrates scoring its first goal against Norway at the Ullevaal Stadion in Oslo during the Euro 2024 qualifiers.
Spain’s Gavi celebrates scoring its first goal against Norway at the Ullevaal Stadion in Oslo during the Euro 2024 qualifiers. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Spain’s Gavi celebrates scoring its first goal against Norway at the Ullevaal Stadion in Oslo during the Euro 2024 qualifiers. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Gavi’s winning goal for Spain against Norway in a European Championship qualifier on Sunday will likely have been cheered as wildly in Glasgow as it was in Madrid.

The Barcelona midfielder’s strike at Ullevaal Stadium in Oslo secured a 1-0 win that means both Spain and Scotland have qualified for Euro 2024.

ALSO READ: Bellingham can make difference for England, says Trippier

Gavi’s goal came in the 49th minute and ensured the three-time European champion will be at next year’s tournament in Germany when it will be among the favourites to lift the trophy for the first time since 2012.

Scotland might not harbor realistic ambitions of winning Euro 2024, but it has arguably exceeded expectations by qualifying from Group A. Indeed, until losing to Spain on Thursday, the Scots had made a 100% start to qualifying.

Scotland has now qualified for back-to-back Euros, having failed to reach the finals from 2000-2016. In Germany it will be aiming to advance from the group stages for the first time in its history.

Turkey also qualified with a 4-0 win against Latvia at the Konya Metropolitan Municipality Stadium, while Croatia made it back-to-back losses in Group D after a surprise 2-1 defeat to Wales.

Yunus Akgun set Turkey on course for victory against Latvia, with substitute Cenk Tosun scoring two and Kerem Akturkoglu also grabbing a goal.

CROATIA STRUGGLES

Less than a year after a third-place finish at the World Cup in Qatar, Croatia is making hard work of qualification for the European Championship.

The Croatians went into this latest batch of qualifiers atop Group D, with the chance to put daylight between them and Turkey. But a 1-0 loss to Turkey on Thursday has now been followed by defeat to Wales.

Wales’ Harry Wilson celebrates scoring the team’s first goal of the game, during the Euro 2024 Qualifying Group D match between Wales and Croatia at the Cardiff City Stadium in Wales.
Wales’ Harry Wilson celebrates scoring the team’s first goal of the game, during the Euro 2024 Qualifying Group D match between Wales and Croatia at the Cardiff City Stadium in Wales. | Photo Credit: Tim Goode/ AP
lightbox-info

Wales’ Harry Wilson celebrates scoring the team’s first goal of the game, during the Euro 2024 Qualifying Group D match between Wales and Croatia at the Cardiff City Stadium in Wales. | Photo Credit: Tim Goode/ AP

Even with stars like Luka Modric, Josko Gvardiol and Marcelo Brozovic in the team, Croatia was trailing 2-0 to goals from Harry Wilson in each half. Mario Pasalic halved the deficit, but it wasn’t enough to spark a comeback.

Wales moved up to second in the group ahead of Croatia in third, with both teams on 10 points.

ALBANIA WAITS

Four teams are separated by four points in Group E as results on Sunday meant Albania was left waiting to seal qualification.

Czech Republic’s 1-0 win against Faroe Islands leaves it two points behind leader Albania in second place.

Poland drew 1-1 with Moldova to leave those teams three points and four points off the top respectively.

Romania is top of Group I after a 4-0 win against Andorra — ahead of second-place Switzerland, which needed goals in the 89th and 90th minutes to draw 3-3 with Belarus.

In Group A, Georgia beat Cyprus 4-0.

Related stories

Related Topics

Euro 2024 /

European Championships /

Spain /

Croatia /

Scotland /

Turkey /

Czech Republic /

Albania /

Poland

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Gavi goal against Norway sees Spain and Scotland qualify for Euro 2024; Croatia struggles
    AP
  2. ENG vs AFG, World Cup 2023: Afghanistan catches England in spin-web, posts 69-run victory
    Rakesh Rao
  3. Australia vs Sri Lanka, LIVE Streaming Info, ODI World Cup 2023: When and where to watch AUS v SL match today?
    Team Sportstar
  4. Australia vs Sri Lanka Dream11 prediction, ICC World Cup 2023: AUS vs SL predicted XI, fantasy team, squads
    Team Sportstar
  5. AUS vs SL head-to-head in ODI World Cup: Australia vs Sri Lanka WC results and records
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Sunil Gavaskar: Team India needs a fifth bowling option for ODI World Cup

Sunil Gavaskar
Reliable mind: Kumar Dharmasena officiated at the 2019 World Cup final. 

From 1975 to 2019: How umpiring has evolved with World Cups

Vijay Lokapally
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Gavi goal against Norway sees Spain and Scotland qualify for Euro 2024; Croatia struggles
    AP
  2. WSL: Energetic Everton downs Liverpool, Man City on top
    Reuters
  3. WSL: Mead sets up Arsenal’s last-gasp winner in her first game in 11 months
    Reuters
  4. French football federation condemns Nice’s Atal for reportedly reposting hate speech against Jews
    AP
  5. WSL: Leicester claims first draw with Man Utd
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Gavi goal against Norway sees Spain and Scotland qualify for Euro 2024; Croatia struggles
    AP
  2. ENG vs AFG, World Cup 2023: Afghanistan catches England in spin-web, posts 69-run victory
    Rakesh Rao
  3. Australia vs Sri Lanka, LIVE Streaming Info, ODI World Cup 2023: When and where to watch AUS v SL match today?
    Team Sportstar
  4. Australia vs Sri Lanka Dream11 prediction, ICC World Cup 2023: AUS vs SL predicted XI, fantasy team, squads
    Team Sportstar
  5. AUS vs SL head-to-head in ODI World Cup: Australia vs Sri Lanka WC results and records
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment