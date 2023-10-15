MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Germany cruises past United States 3-1 in friendly

Germany was in freefall last month as it suffered a shock 4-1 loss at home to Japan but was sharp in attack as goals from Ilkay Gundogan, Niclas Fullkrug, and Jamal Musiala secured the win in East Hartford, Connecticut.

Published : Oct 15, 2023 08:06 IST , NEW YORK - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Leroy Sane #19 of Germany hugs Niclas Fullkrug #9 after his goal against the United States during the during the second half of their International Friendly on October 14, 2023 at Rentschler Field in Hartford, Connecticut.
Leroy Sane #19 of Germany hugs Niclas Fullkrug #9 after his goal against the United States during the during the second half of their International Friendly on October 14, 2023 at Rentschler Field in Hartford, Connecticut. | Photo Credit: Getty Images via AFP
infoIcon

Leroy Sane #19 of Germany hugs Niclas Fullkrug #9 after his goal against the United States during the during the second half of their International Friendly on October 14, 2023 at Rentschler Field in Hartford, Connecticut. | Photo Credit: Getty Images via AFP

Germany’s new head coach Julian Nagelsmann enjoyed his debut as the four-time world champion recovered from a goal down to beat the United States 3-1 away in a friendly on Saturday.

The Euro 2024 host was in freefall last month as it suffered a shock 4-1 loss at home to Japan but was sharp in attack as goals from Ilkay Gundogan, Niclas Fullkrug, and Jamal Musiala secured the win in East Hartford, Connecticut.

U.S. captain Christian Pulisic thrilled the home crowd when he opened the scoring, but the Americans could not hold onto their lead and midfielder Gundogan levelled before halftime, while Fullkrug and Musiala struck after the break.

“We had a great start to the game, I think the energy levels were high,” said U.S. midfielder Weston McKennie. “I’m sure they went inside (at halftime) and saw how they could hurt us.”

ALSO READ: Euro 2024 qualifiers: Berardi brace helps Italy thrash Malta, Hungary, Slovenia also win

Pulisic carved through the German defence and powered a superb shot into the top right corner to put the U.S. in front after 27 minutes, sending the crowd into a frenzy.

But Germany shut the party down 12 minutes later when U.S. keeper Matt Turner dived to intercept the ball from winger Leroy Sane but failed to hold onto it and could only watch helplessly, flat on the ground, as Gundogan tapped home the equaliser.

Turner thwarted an attempt by Fuellkrug in the 49th minute, but the striker then powered a shot into the bottom right corner to give Germany the advantage just before the hour.

Three minutes later, attacking midfielder Musiala fired another shot into the net after a neat flick from Fullkrug.

ALSO READ: EURO 2024: Romelu Lukaku nets winner as Belgium beats Austria to qualify for European Championship

The U.S. was eager to prove it could compete against the world’s best as it prepares to co-host the 2026 World Cup, but McKennie acknowledged that the team’s level dropped after halftime.

“We kind of got a little bit disorganised,” he said. “We couldn’t really get close, and we were just defending in our box the whole time.”

It was the first start midfielder Gio Reyna, 20, was handed under Gregg Berhalter since last year’s World Cup after a bitter public dispute between the coach and the promising youngster.

The U.S. next plays Ghana in a friendly in Nashville, Tennessee on Tuesday when Germany faces Mexico in Philadelphia.

Related stories

Related Topics

Germany /

USA

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Germany cruises past United States 3-1 in friendly
    Reuters
  2. Qatar’s Skeikh Jassim refuses to improve 6 billion USD Manchester United bid: Reports
    Reuters
  3. England vs Afghanistan LIVE Streaming info, World Cup 2023: When and where to watch ENG vs AFG match today?
    Team Sportstar
  4. Euro 2024 qualifiers: Berardi brace helps Italy thrash Malta, Hungary, Slovenia also win
    Reuters
  5. England vs Afghanistan Dream11 prediction LIVE, ICC World Cup 2023 updates: ENG vs AFG predicted XI, fantasy team, and squads
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Sunil Gavaskar: Team India needs a fifth bowling option for ODI World Cup

Sunil Gavaskar
Reliable mind: Kumar Dharmasena officiated at the 2019 World Cup final. 

From 1975 to 2019: How umpiring has evolved with World Cups

Vijay Lokapally
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Germany cruises past United States 3-1 in friendly
    Reuters
  2. Euro 2024 qualifiers: Berardi brace helps Italy thrash Malta, Hungary, Slovenia also win
    Reuters
  3. EURO 2024 qualifiers: We must keep Haaland out of box says Spain keeper Simon
    AFP
  4. Man arrested over damage to Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
    Reuters
  5. Napoli striker Osimhen to undergo injury scan
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Germany cruises past United States 3-1 in friendly
    Reuters
  2. Qatar’s Skeikh Jassim refuses to improve 6 billion USD Manchester United bid: Reports
    Reuters
  3. England vs Afghanistan LIVE Streaming info, World Cup 2023: When and where to watch ENG vs AFG match today?
    Team Sportstar
  4. Euro 2024 qualifiers: Berardi brace helps Italy thrash Malta, Hungary, Slovenia also win
    Reuters
  5. England vs Afghanistan Dream11 prediction LIVE, ICC World Cup 2023 updates: ENG vs AFG predicted XI, fantasy team, and squads
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment