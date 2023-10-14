MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

EURO 2024: Romelu Lukaku nets winner as Belgium beats Austria to qualify for European Championship

Austria will have to wait a little longer for qualification but it is seven points ahead of Sweden and can lock up its berth with a win in one of its last two matches against Azerbaijan or Estonia.

Published : Oct 14, 2023 07:25 IST , Vienna, Austria - 2 MINS READ

AFP
Belgium’s Romelu Lukaku celebrates scoring the third goal for Belgium, which proved to be the winner against Austria.
Belgium’s Romelu Lukaku celebrates scoring the third goal for Belgium, which proved to be the winner against Austria. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Belgium’s Romelu Lukaku celebrates scoring the third goal for Belgium, which proved to be the winner against Austria. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Belgium held out with 10 men to beat Austria 3-2 in Vienna on Friday and ensure a top-two finish in Euro 2024 qualifying group F. It built a three-goal lead with Dodi Lukebakio’s first two international goals and a third by Romelu Lukaku.

Konrad Laimer hit back for the home side. Belgium midfielder Amadou Onana collected a second yellow card and Marcel Sabitzer converted an 81st minute penalty but the visitors clung on.

Austria will have to wait a little longer to be sure of qualification but it is seven points ahead of Sweden and can lock up its berth with a win in one of its last two matches against Azerbaijan on Monday or Estonia in November.

The Belgians opened the scoring after 12 minutes after a display of power from Sevilla winger Lukebakio, who rounded off his charge with a curling shot for a first international goal.

Strasbourg keeper Matz Sels, replacing injured Thibaut Courtois, was impeccable when the Austrians did threaten.

RELATED: Mbappe double over Netherlands fires unbeaten France to Euro 2024

Lukebakio doubled the lead with a low, deflected shot after 55 and three minutes later captain Lukaku drilled in the third.

But Belgium’s cushion quickly began to deflate.

After 73 minutes, Austrian captain Laimer scored with a well-placed shot from the edge of the area.

Five minutes later Belgium went down to 10 men when midfielder Onana collected his second yellow card.

Under pressure in their own area, Arthur Theate handled in the box with six minutes left and Sabitzer converted the penalty.

The Belgian team held firm, picking up its fifth win in six games. It remains unbeaten in the group to qualify for a third straight European Championship for the first time in its history.

Related stories

Related Topics

Belgium /

Euro 2024 /

Romelu Lukaku

Latest on Sportstar

  1. EURO 2024: Romelu Lukaku nets winner as Belgium beats Austria to qualify for European Championship
    AFP
  2. Mbappe double over Netherlands fires unbeaten France to Euro 2024
    AFP
  3. Cristiano Ronaldo scores twice as Portugal qualifies for EURO 2024
    AFP
  4. India vs Pakistan LIVE Streaming info, World Cup 2023: When and where to watch IND vs PAK match today?
    Team Sportstar
  5. IND vs PAK head-to-head record in ODIs: India vs Pakistan overall stats, most runs, wickets
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Sunil Gavaskar: Team India needs a fifth bowling option for ODI World Cup

Sunil Gavaskar
Reliable mind: Kumar Dharmasena officiated at the 2019 World Cup final. 

From 1975 to 2019: How umpiring has evolved with World Cups

Vijay Lokapally
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. EURO 2024: Romelu Lukaku nets winner as Belgium beats Austria to qualify for European Championship
    AFP
  2. Mbappe double over Netherlands fires unbeaten France to Euro 2024
    AFP
  3. Cristiano Ronaldo scores twice as Portugal qualifies for EURO 2024
    AFP
  4. Gio Reyna could play under Berhalter for the first time since family feud when USA faces Germany
    Reuters
  5. Beth Mead set for Arsenal return after 11-month ACL injury layoff
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. EURO 2024: Romelu Lukaku nets winner as Belgium beats Austria to qualify for European Championship
    AFP
  2. Mbappe double over Netherlands fires unbeaten France to Euro 2024
    AFP
  3. Cristiano Ronaldo scores twice as Portugal qualifies for EURO 2024
    AFP
  4. India vs Pakistan LIVE Streaming info, World Cup 2023: When and where to watch IND vs PAK match today?
    Team Sportstar
  5. IND vs PAK head-to-head record in ODIs: India vs Pakistan overall stats, most runs, wickets
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment