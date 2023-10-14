MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Qatar’s Sheikh Jassim withdraws from process to buy Man Utd: Reports

Qatar’s Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad al-Thani has withdrawn from the process of buying Manchester United, the  BBC and  Sky News reported on Saturday.

Published : Oct 14, 2023 23:32 IST , DOHA - 0 MINS READ

Reuters
FILE PHOTO: A general view of Old Trafford.
FILE PHOTO: A general view of Old Trafford. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: A general view of Old Trafford. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Qatar’s Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad al-Thani has withdrawn from the process of buying Manchester United, the  BBC and  Sky News reported on Saturday.

Sheikh Jassim, the son of Qatar’s former prime minister, was one of the frontrunners to buy the 20-times English champions from the Glazer family. British billionaire and INEOS founder Jim Ratcliffe is also a leading candidate.

Related Topics

Premier League /

Premier League 2023-24 /

Manchester United /

Jim Ratcliffe

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Qatar’s Sheikh Jassim withdraws from process to buy Man Utd: Reports
    Reuters
  2. IOC President Bach announces plans to create Olympic Esports Games at opening of 141st IOC Session
    Team Sportstar
  3. Italy’s Bussi reclaims women’s cycling hour record
    AFP
  4. “IND vs PAK seemed like a BCCI and not an ICC event” - Pakistan team director Mickey Arthur
    Shayan Acharya
  5. Chess: TNSCA set to host 50 IM norm closed circuit tournaments in a year, schedule for first 10 announced
    S. Prasanna Venkatesan
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Sunil Gavaskar: Team India needs a fifth bowling option for ODI World Cup

Sunil Gavaskar
Reliable mind: Kumar Dharmasena officiated at the 2019 World Cup final. 

From 1975 to 2019: How umpiring has evolved with World Cups

Vijay Lokapally
+ SEE all Stories

More on Premier League

  1. Qatar’s Sheikh Jassim withdraws from process to buy Man Utd: Reports
    Reuters
  2. Postecoglou ‘gave up’ on Australian football
    AFP
  3. Webb: Steps taken to avoid repeat of Liverpool VAR error
    Reuters
  4. Spurs appoints Lange as new technical director
    Reuters
  5. Premier League: Super sub Martinelli scores late winner in Arsenal win over champion Man City
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Qatar’s Sheikh Jassim withdraws from process to buy Man Utd: Reports
    Reuters
  2. IOC President Bach announces plans to create Olympic Esports Games at opening of 141st IOC Session
    Team Sportstar
  3. Italy’s Bussi reclaims women’s cycling hour record
    AFP
  4. “IND vs PAK seemed like a BCCI and not an ICC event” - Pakistan team director Mickey Arthur
    Shayan Acharya
  5. Chess: TNSCA set to host 50 IM norm closed circuit tournaments in a year, schedule for first 10 announced
    S. Prasanna Venkatesan
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment