Qatar’s Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad al-Thani has withdrawn from the process of buying Manchester United, the BBC and Sky News reported on Saturday.
Sheikh Jassim, the son of Qatar’s former prime minister, was one of the frontrunners to buy the 20-times English champions from the Glazer family. British billionaire and INEOS founder Jim Ratcliffe is also a leading candidate.
Latest on Sportstar
- Qatar’s Sheikh Jassim withdraws from process to buy Man Utd: Reports
- IOC President Bach announces plans to create Olympic Esports Games at opening of 141st IOC Session
- Italy’s Bussi reclaims women’s cycling hour record
- “IND vs PAK seemed like a BCCI and not an ICC event” - Pakistan team director Mickey Arthur
- Chess: TNSCA set to host 50 IM norm closed circuit tournaments in a year, schedule for first 10 announced
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE