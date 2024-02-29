MagazineBuy Print

Liverpool’s young players must be protected, says Klopp

Liverpool has a lengthy injury list and Klopp was forced to field a young team in its 3-0 win over Championship side Southampton on Wednesday

Published : Feb 29, 2024 10:15 IST , BENGALURU - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Liverpool's manager Jurgen Klopp congratulates his player Jayden Danns at the end of the English FA Cup fifth round match between Liverpool and Southampton.
Liverpool’s manager Jurgen Klopp congratulates his player Jayden Danns at the end of the English FA Cup fifth round match between Liverpool and Southampton. | Photo Credit: Jon Super/AP
infoIcon

Liverpool’s manager Jurgen Klopp congratulates his player Jayden Danns at the end of the English FA Cup fifth round match between Liverpool and Southampton. | Photo Credit: Jon Super/AP

Liverpool’s fans and the media must avoid sensationalising the Premier League club’s young players and afford them the time they need to grow and learn, manager Juergen Klopp said.

Liverpool has a lengthy injury list and Klopp was forced to field a young team in its 3-0 win over Championship side Southampton on Wednesday, with 18-year-olds Jayden Danns and Lewis Koumas scoring their first goals for the senior team.

Klopp compared the attention the teenagers were getting to Luke Littler, who made headlines last month as the youngest player to reach the final of the World Darts Championship.

“It’s a little bit like with the new darts sensation,” Klopp told reporters.

“It’s fine for tonight, but from tomorrow on leave the boys in the corner please and don’t ask ‘where are they now, where are they now, where are they now’. They have a lot to improve, a lot to learn,” Klopp said.

READ | Ronaldo suspended for one match for obscene gesture in Saudi league game

“We said a couple of times that the future doesn’t look that bad. Don’t forget it when the transfer window opens that there are a couple of pretty promising players already here. Don’t close the door on them with 12 signings.”

Related Topics

Liverpool /

Jurgen Klopp /

Southampton

I am expecting two badminton medals in Paris, says Olympian Aparna Popat

Aparna Popat
Tamil Nadu’s Baba Indrajith and Vijay Shankar run between the wickets during the Ranji Trophy match between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium.

Ranji Trophy 2023-24: No dearth of drama as India’s premier First-Class tournament heads into knockouts

Dhruva Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

