MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Pochettino asks Chelsea owners to be patient

Manager Mauricio Pochettino implored Chelsea’s owners to be patient and afford him the time needed to get back to winning ways and turn around the Premier League club’s fortunes.

Published : Feb 28, 2024 10:16 IST , Bengaluru - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Chelsea’s head coach Mauricio Pochettino reacts during the English League Cup final match between Chelsea and Liverpool.
Chelsea’s head coach Mauricio Pochettino reacts during the English League Cup final match between Chelsea and Liverpool. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Chelsea’s head coach Mauricio Pochettino reacts during the English League Cup final match between Chelsea and Liverpool. | Photo Credit: AP

Manager Mauricio Pochettino implored Chelsea’s owners to be patient and afford him the time needed to get back to winning ways and turn around the Premier League club’s fortunes.

The Argentine manager is under immense pressure following Sunday’s 1-0 defeat to Liverpool in the League Cup final, with two-time Champions League winners Chelsea also sitting 11th in the league standings and facing a tough task to qualify for European football.

Chelsea next takes on second-tier Leeds United in an FA Cup fifth-round clash later on Wednesday, and a home defeat to rivals Leeds, who is on a 12-game unbeaten streak across all competitions, could prove costly for Pochettino.

READ | US to host Brazil for friendly ahead of Copa America

The London club has been known for its revolving door policy in the past, with managers swiftly being sacked after failing to win silverware, but Pochettino said he had faith that the owners would not act hastily.

“The staff of the club, after eight months we have built a very good bond. When players really believe in the way we are working it takes time,” Pochettino told reporters on Saturday.

“The problem is that we need time and patience to win games. And we need the patience from the owner to give the possibility to keep going.

“I feel the support from them. I cannot lie to you. When I went up the steps at Wembley, I was so upset. Nearly crying. But I saw Behdad (Eghbali), I saw Todd (Boehly) and I shook hands with both of them.”

Related Topics

Mauricio Pochettino /

Chelsea /

FA Cup /

Liverpool

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Pochettino asks Chelsea owners to be patient
    Reuters
  2. US to host Brazil for friendly ahead of Copa America
    Reuters
  3. Tsitsipas to donate $1000 for every ace at Mexican Open for Acapulco relief programme
    Reuters
  4. F1 could handle more than 24 races, says ex-boss Szafnauer
    Reuters
  5. WPL 2024: How a mother’s ambition for her daughter sparked a cricketing revolution in Sajana and Minnu Mani’s Wayanad 
    Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

A night full of stars

Ayon Sengupta
One of a kind: Muttiah Muralitharan, an unparallelled match-winner, was conferred with Sportstar’s first-ever International Icon Award at the Sportstar Aces Awards function in Mumbai.

Muttiah Muralitharan: In a league of his own

Shayan Acharya
+ SEE all Stories

More on Premier League

  1. Pochettino asks Chelsea owners to be patient
    Reuters
  2. Premier League: Brighton suffers blow as Mitoma likely to miss rest of season with injury
    Reuters
  3. Ramsay leaves Man Utd to become head coach of MLS side Minnesota United
    Reuters
  4. Man City’s Grealish must hit the ground running after injury return - Guardiola
    Reuters
  5. Premier League: Everton’s points deduction reduced after appeal
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Pochettino asks Chelsea owners to be patient
    Reuters
  2. US to host Brazil for friendly ahead of Copa America
    Reuters
  3. Tsitsipas to donate $1000 for every ace at Mexican Open for Acapulco relief programme
    Reuters
  4. F1 could handle more than 24 races, says ex-boss Szafnauer
    Reuters
  5. WPL 2024: How a mother’s ambition for her daughter sparked a cricketing revolution in Sajana and Minnu Mani’s Wayanad 
    Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment