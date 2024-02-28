MagazineBuy Print

US to host Brazil for friendly ahead of Copa America

The United States men’s national soccer team will host Brazil in an international friendly as part of their preparations for this year’s Copa America on home soil, U.S. Soccer said on Tuesday.

Published : Feb 28, 2024 09:56 IST , Bengaluru - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
FILE - U.S. coach Gregg Berhalter.
FILE - U.S. coach Gregg Berhalter.
FILE - U.S. coach Gregg Berhalter. | Photo Credit: AP

The U.S. will take on Colombia at the FedExField in Landover, Maryland on June 9 before facing five-times World Cup winners Brazil at Orlando’s Camping World Stadium on June 12.

The Copa America will run from June 20 to July 14 and feature 32 matches and 16 participating teams - 10 from CONMEBOL and six from CONCACAF, which covers North and Central America and the Caribbean.

“When you talk about wanting to challenge ourselves against the best teams in the world, you can’t ask for much better than Brazil,” U.S. head coach Gregg Berhalter said in a statement.

The U.S. will face Bolivia and Panama in their first two Copa America Group C matches before taking on Uruguay.

Latest issue of Sportstar

A night full of stars

Ayon Sengupta
One of a kind: Muttiah Muralitharan, an unparallelled match-winner, was conferred with Sportstar’s first-ever International Icon Award at the Sportstar Aces Awards function in Mumbai.

Muttiah Muralitharan: In a league of his own

Shayan Acharya
+ SEE all Stories

