MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

French football federation condemns Nice’s Atal for reportedly reposting hate speech against Jews

Algeria football player Youcef Atal, who plays for French Ligue 1 side Nice, apologized on Sunday after reportedly reposting and then deleting a video that called for “a black day for Jews.”

Published : Oct 15, 2023 20:56 IST , Paris - 1 MIN READ

AP
Nice’s Algerian defender #20 Youcef Atal celebrates after scoring.
Nice’s Algerian defender #20 Youcef Atal celebrates after scoring. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

Nice’s Algerian defender #20 Youcef Atal celebrates after scoring. | Photo Credit: AFP

Algeria football player Youcef Atal, who plays for French Ligue 1 side Nice, apologized on Sunday after reportedly reposting and then deleting a video that called for “a black day for Jews.”

French Football Federation President Philippe Diallo said Atal had relayed “appeals for violence.” Diallo said in a statement that he “condemns them with the greatest severity.” “Hate speech will not be allowed,” Diallo said.

READ | Messi’s Inter Miami strikes two-game deal to play in China in November

The federation’s ethics committee is taking over the case, he added.

Writing on Instagram, the defender said he understood that his post “shocked several people, which was not my intention.” He apologized.

Atal also said he condemns all forms of violence, “no matter where in the world.” French sports newspaper l’Equipe reported that Atal had quickly deleted the video he’d reposted on Saturday in which a Palestinian preacher called for “a black day for Jews” and for support of Gaza residents “if they throw the stone.”

Related Topics

Nice /

French Football Federation /

Algeria

Latest on Sportstar

  1. French football federation condemns Nice’s Atal for reportedly reposting hate speech against Jews
    AP
  2. ENG vs AFG Live Score, Cricket World Cup 2023: Mujeeb removes Woakes, England in deep trouble
    Team Sportstar
  3. Indian sports news wrap, October 15
    Team Sportstar
  4. IND vs PAK, ODI World Cup: How Indian bowlers trapped Pakistan batters on a sluggish pitch
    Shayan Acharya
  5. Bagnaia wins Indonesia GP as Martin throws away championship lead
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Sunil Gavaskar: Team India needs a fifth bowling option for ODI World Cup

Sunil Gavaskar
Reliable mind: Kumar Dharmasena officiated at the 2019 World Cup final. 

From 1975 to 2019: How umpiring has evolved with World Cups

Vijay Lokapally
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. French football federation condemns Nice’s Atal for reportedly reposting hate speech against Jews
    AP
  2. WSL: Leicester claims first draw with Man Utd
    Reuters
  3. Messi’s Inter Miami strikes two-game deal to play in China in November
    AP
  4. Stimac admits drawbacks but hints at sub-par refereeing after India’s Merdeka Cup exit
    Team Sportstar
  5. Bellingham can make difference for England, says Trippier
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. French football federation condemns Nice’s Atal for reportedly reposting hate speech against Jews
    AP
  2. ENG vs AFG Live Score, Cricket World Cup 2023: Mujeeb removes Woakes, England in deep trouble
    Team Sportstar
  3. Indian sports news wrap, October 15
    Team Sportstar
  4. IND vs PAK, ODI World Cup: How Indian bowlers trapped Pakistan batters on a sluggish pitch
    Shayan Acharya
  5. Bagnaia wins Indonesia GP as Martin throws away championship lead
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment