Euro 2024 qualifiers: Ronaldo hits two as Portugal thumps Bosnia and Herzegovina

Bosnia, led by veteran target man Edin Dzeko, languish fifth and can no longer progress from the group after Slovakia beat Luxembourg 1-0.

Published : Oct 17, 2023 02:34 IST , Zenica, Bosnia And Herzegovina - 2 MINS READ

AFP
Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo, right, celebrates with teammates after scoring during the Euro 2024 Group J qualifying match between Bosnia-Herzegovina and Portugal, at the Bilino Polje Stadium in Zenica, Bosnia and Herzegovina.
Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo, right, celebrates with teammates after scoring during the Euro 2024 Group J qualifying match between Bosnia-Herzegovina and Portugal, at the Bilino Polje Stadium in Zenica, Bosnia and Herzegovina. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo, right, celebrates with teammates after scoring during the Euro 2024 Group J qualifying match between Bosnia-Herzegovina and Portugal, at the Bilino Polje Stadium in Zenica, Bosnia and Herzegovina. | Photo Credit: AP

Cristiano Ronaldo struck twice as Roberto Martinez’s relentless Portugal thrashed Bosnia and Herzegovina 5-0 on Monday in Euro 2024 qualifying.

Portugal, which booked its place at the tournament in Germany next summer with a win over Slovakia last Friday, continued its superb form under the Spanish coach with its eighth victory in eight games since he arrived.

Ronaldo netted his 126th and 127th Portugal goals, further extending his record as the top all-time men’s international goalscorer.

Manchester United’s Bruno Fernandes added the third before Barcelona duo Joao Cancelo and Joao Felix joined in the fun, all before half-time.

AS IT HAPPENED: Portugal 5-0 Bosnia and Herzegovina highlights; Euro 2024 Qualifiers

Bosnia, led by veteran target man Edin Dzeko, languish fifth and can no longer progress from the group after Slovakia beat Luxembourg 1-0.

Bosnia has two games remaining and is seven points behind second-placed Slovakia in Group J, with Portugal the runaway leader.

Martinez’s side have scored 32 goals and only conceded twice, racking up all 24 points possible so far.

Al-Nassr striker Ronaldo, 38, opened the scoring from the penalty spot and dinked home his second with a neat finish, but was replaced by Martinez after 65 minutes, while still in search of his hat-trick.

ALSO READ: Belgium Euro 2024 qualifier vs Sweden suspended after two Swedes shot dead in Brussels - UEFA

The former Real Madrid forward was also confronted by a pitch invader shortly before half-time, but stewards swiftly intervened.

Fernandes and Cancelo finished with sublime accuracy and power as the hosts’ defence crumbled miserably, while Felix stroked in the fifth.

Bosnia tightened up in the second half, but it was far too little, far too late.

