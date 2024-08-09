MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Paris Olympics 2024: Bulgaria’s Nasar wins men’s 89kg gold with world record lift

Yeison Lopez of Colombia took silver and Antonino Pizzolato of Italy claimed the bronze. 

Published : Aug 09, 2024 21:04 IST - 0 MINS READ

Reuters
Karlos May Nasar of Team Bulgaria performs a clean and jerk during the Weightlifting Men’s 89kg on day fourteen of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at South Paris Arena on August 09, 2024, in Paris, France.
Karlos May Nasar of Team Bulgaria performs a clean and jerk during the Weightlifting Men’s 89kg on day fourteen of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at South Paris Arena on August 09, 2024, in Paris, France. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Karlos May Nasar of Team Bulgaria performs a clean and jerk during the Weightlifting Men’s 89kg on day fourteen of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at South Paris Arena on August 09, 2024, in Paris, France. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Latest issue of Sportstar

Paris Olympics 2024: Manu mania grips the world, from France to India

Jonathan Selvaraj
Red-letter day: Manu Bhaker won bronze in the women’s 10m air pistol event at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Sunil Gavaskar: India basking in glory of Manu’s Olympic medal and Leander, Vijay’s induction into Tennis Hall of Fame

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on News

  1. Paris Olympics 2024: Bulgaria’s Nasar wins men’s 89kg gold with world record lift
    Reuters
  2. Wrestling LIVE Score, Paris 2024 Olympics: Aman Sehrawat to fight for bronze medal
    Team Sportstar
  3. Paris 2024 Olympics: Argentina beats Belgium in penalties to win bronze in women’s hockey
    Reuters
  4. The Arshad Nadeem story: How Pakistan’s first individual Olympic gold medallist was developed
    Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
  5. France vs Spain LIVE score, Paris 2024 Olympics: FRA v ESP men’s football final lineups out; Match to start at 9:30 PM
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Indian sports wrap, August 9: Bopanna-Ebden lose in Canada Open pre-quarterfinals
    Team Sportstar
  2. Wrestling LIVE Score, Paris 2024 Olympics: Aman Sehrawat to fight for bronze medal
    Team Sportstar
  3. Paris Olympics 2024: Bulgaria’s Nasar wins men’s 89kg gold with world record lift
    Reuters
  4. France vs Spain LIVE score, Paris 2024 Olympics: FRA v ESP men’s football final lineups out; Match to start at 9:30 PM
    Team Sportstar
  5. Paris 2024 Olympics: Argentina beats Belgium in penalties to win bronze in women’s hockey
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment