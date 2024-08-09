Paris Olympics 2024: Bulgaria’s Nasar wins men’s 89kg gold with world record lift

Karlos Nasar of Bulgaria won the gold medal in the men’s 89kg weightlifting at the Paris Olympics on Friday, breaking the world record with a total lift of 404kg.
Yeison Lopez of Colombia took silver and Antonino Pizzolato of Italy claimed the bronze.
