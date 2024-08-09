MagazineBuy Print

ISL 2024-25: India forward Rahim Ali joins Odisha FC on a free transfer from Chennayin FC

Rahim, who has been with the Marina Machans since 2019, has played 85 times for the club, scoring 14 goals and assisting five more.

Published : Aug 09, 2024 21:15 IST , Chennai

Neeladri Bhattacharjee
Neeladri Bhattacharjee
Rahim Ali of Chennaiyin FC
Rahim Ali of Chennaiyin FC | Photo Credit: Focus Sports/ISL
infoIcon

Rahim Ali of Chennaiyin FC | Photo Credit: Focus Sports/ISL

Odisha FC looks to strengthen its arsenal for the upcoming Indian Super League season as it signed Indian National team forward Rahim Ali on a three-year deal, on Friday.

Rahim, who has been with the Marina Machans since 2019, has played 85 times for the club, scoring 14 goals and assisting five more.

Sportstar understands that Rahim had offers from multiple clubs after the expiry of his contract at Chennayin on May 31, with the most promising one from Punjab FC.

But the 24-year-old decided to move to Odisha, which finished as runner-up in the last edition of the Kalinga Super Cup under Sergio Lobera.

