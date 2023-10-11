MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Webb: Steps taken to avoid repeat of Liverpool VAR error

Referees chief Howard Webb said steps have been taken to ensure there is no repeat of the VAR error that saw a legitimate Liverpool goal against Tottenham Hotspur disallowed.

Published : Oct 11, 2023 12:25 IST , Bengaluru - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Referee Howard Webb. (File Photo)
Referee Howard Webb. (File Photo) | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Referee Howard Webb. (File Photo) | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Referees chief Howard Webb said steps have been taken to ensure there is no repeat of the VAR error that saw a legitimate Liverpool goal against Tottenham Hotspur disallowed.

The Professional Game Match Officials Limited (PGMOL) admitted that VAR got the offside decision wrong when Luis Diaz scored what should have been the opening goal in a 2-1 loss for the Anfield side.

Diaz was onside but PGMOL said the goal was chalked off as VAR had “lost sight of the on-field decision” and incorrectly communicated “check complete”.

ALSO READ
Indonesia wants to co-host 2034 FIFA World Cup with Australia, Malaysia, Singapore

“Having seen what happened in Spurs vs Liverpool we analysed the situation, we had a look at what we can do better to put some safeguards in place,” Webb told Match Officials: Mic’d Up.

“We worked hard over the subsequent days to look at what we needed to do to put in those safeguards around the communication to avoid that sort of thing happening.”

When asked why the referee could not stop the game after play had restarted, Webb said that by the time the VAR and his assistant had realised the mistake it was too late to intervene.

“They recognised that the laws of the game, set by FIFA and the (soccer’s rule making body) IFAB, doesn’t allow that,” Webb added.

“There’s obviously a process in place that sits in the laws of the game... And it doesn’t allow you to go back in those circumstances.”

Related Topics

Luis Diaz /

Liverpool /

Tottenham Hotspur

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Webb: Steps taken to avoid repeat of Liverpool VAR error
    Reuters
  2. India vs Afghanistan Live Score, World Cup 2023: IND vs AFG - Preview, predicted playing XI; Toss at 1:30 PM
    Team Sportstar
  3. World Cup 2023 most runs: Mohammad Rizwan leading run-scorer after PAK vs SL match
    Team Sportstar
  4. Ishan Kishan’s origin story: Cricket, Kebabs and Ranchi
    Vijay Lokapally
  5. Hockey India announces 20-member Indian team for Women’s Asian Champions Trophy 2023
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Sunil Gavaskar: Team India needs a fifth bowling option for ODI World Cup

Sunil Gavaskar
Reliable mind: Kumar Dharmasena officiated at the 2019 World Cup final. 

From 1975 to 2019: How umpiring has evolved with World Cups

Vijay Lokapally
+ SEE all Stories

More on Premier League

  1. Webb: Steps taken to avoid repeat of Liverpool VAR error
    Reuters
  2. Spurs appoints Lange as new technical director
    Reuters
  3. Premier League: Super sub Martinelli scores late winner in Arsenal win over champion Man City
    Reuters
  4. Premier League: Kudus scores to earn West Ham 2-2 draw against Newcastle after Isak’s double; Wolves-Villa play out 1-1 draw
    AP
  5. Premier League: Dunk’s volley helps Brighton draw 2-2 with Liverpool
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Webb: Steps taken to avoid repeat of Liverpool VAR error
    Reuters
  2. India vs Afghanistan Live Score, World Cup 2023: IND vs AFG - Preview, predicted playing XI; Toss at 1:30 PM
    Team Sportstar
  3. World Cup 2023 most runs: Mohammad Rizwan leading run-scorer after PAK vs SL match
    Team Sportstar
  4. Ishan Kishan’s origin story: Cricket, Kebabs and Ranchi
    Vijay Lokapally
  5. Hockey India announces 20-member Indian team for Women’s Asian Champions Trophy 2023
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment