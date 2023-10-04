MagazineBuy Print

Klopp demands Spurs vs Liverpool replay after VAR blunder

The fallout from the VAR failure in Saturday’s defeat, in which officials wrongly disallowed Luis Diaz’s goal due to a misunderstanding over the on-field decision, is still being felt.

Published : Oct 04, 2023 19:14 IST , Liverpool

AFP
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp in a press conference at Anfield
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp in a press conference at Anfield | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp in a press conference at Anfield | Photo Credit: AP

Jurgen Klopp wants Liverpool’s match at Tottenham to be replayed due to the VAR error that cost it the opening goal at the weekend.

Spurs went on to win the Premier League game 2-1.

The fallout from the VAR failure in Saturday’s defeat, in which officials wrongly disallowed Luis Diaz’s goal due to a misunderstanding over the on-field decision, is still being felt.

ALSO READ | REFEREE GOVERNING BODY TO MAKE CHANGES IN VAR PROTOCOLS AFTER FALLOUT OVER DIAZ’S GOAL

Referees body Professional Game Match Officials Ltd (PGMOL) released the audio conversation between the match officials after a request from Liverpool but Klopp said that had made little difference to his thinking.

“The audio didn’t change it at all,” he told a press conference on Wednesday. “It is an obvious mistake. I think there should be solutions for that. I think the outcome should be a replay.

“The argument against that would be it opens the gates. It is unprecedented. It has not happened before.”

“I’m used to wrong and difficult decisions, but something like this never happened, and so that is why I think a replay is the right thing to do.”

Questioned over whether the club had asked or would formally ask the Premier League for a replay, Klopp added: “At this stage, we are still going through the information we have.”

Liverpool also had Curtis Jones and Diogo Jota sent off as its unbeaten start to the season came to an end.

PGMOL released a statement admitting a “significant human error” had led to the wrong decision being made.

