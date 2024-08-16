MagazineBuy Print

Man City winger Oscar Bobb out of action for up to four months after breaking his leg in training

Guardiola said defensive midfielder Rodri would not be involved against Chelsea after returning late to pre-season training after the European Championship.

Published : Aug 16, 2024 17:42 IST , MANCHESTER - 1 MIN READ

AP
Oscar Bobb of Manchester City plays in a pre-season match against Chelsea at Ohio Stadium on August 03, 2024 in Columbus, Ohio.
Oscar Bobb of Manchester City plays in a pre-season match against Chelsea at Ohio Stadium on August 03, 2024 in Columbus, Ohio. | Photo Credit: Getty Images via AFP
infoIcon

Oscar Bobb of Manchester City plays in a pre-season match against Chelsea at Ohio Stadium on August 03, 2024 in Columbus, Ohio. | Photo Credit: Getty Images via AFP

Manchester City winger Oscar Bobb is having surgery on Friday after breaking his leg in training and is set to be out for three to four months, manager Pep Guardiola said.

“We are so sad for him,” Guardiola said of the 21-year-old Norway international, who was expected to start the season in the team on the right wing. “Not because of his incredible pre-season, that doesn’t matter, but because any time there is a long injury.”

ALSO READ: Liverpool manager Slot says Euro 2024 winner Zubimendi ‘decided not to come’

City opens its Premier League campaign against Chelsea on Sunday.

Bobb impressed during the pre-season tour of the United States and played nearly the whole match in City’s penalty-shootout win over Manchester United in the Community Shield on Saturday.

Guardiola said defensive midfielder Rodri would not be involved against Chelsea after returning late to pre-season training after the European Championship.

Guardiola also said Kalvin Phillips, another midfielder, was close to joining Ipswich on loan.

