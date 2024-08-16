MagazineBuy Print

Liverpool manager Slot says Euro 2024 winner Zubimendi ‘decided not to come’

The Euro 2024 winner had been identified as the man best placed to fill a defensive midfield role for Liverpool in what would have been its first major signing since Slot succeeded Jurgen Klopp as boss.

Published : Aug 16, 2024 16:54 IST , LONDON - 2 MINS READ

AFP
Spain's midfielder #18 Martin Zubimendi runs with the ball during the UEFA Euro 2024 final football match between Spain and England at the Olympiastadion in Berlin on July 14, 2024.
Spain’s midfielder #18 Martin Zubimendi runs with the ball during the UEFA Euro 2024 final football match between Spain and England at the Olympiastadion in Berlin on July 14, 2024. | Photo Credit: AFP
Spain’s midfielder #18 Martin Zubimendi runs with the ball during the UEFA Euro 2024 final football match between Spain and England at the Olympiastadion in Berlin on July 14, 2024. | Photo Credit: AFP

Liverpool manager Arne Slot said on Friday that key transfer target Martin Zubimendi had “decided not to come” to Anfield from Real Sociedad.

The Euro 2024 winner had been identified as the man best placed to fill a defensive midfield role for Liverpool in what would have been its first major signing since Slot succeeded Jurgen Klopp as boss.

“I’ve said many times already that our squad is really strong and it’s not so easy to find players who can help us or improve the squad,” Dutchman Slot told reporters ahead of his team’s Premier League opener at Ipswich on Saturday.

“Zubimendi was one of them to be fair, but he decided not to come. We go forward with the ones we have. (Wataru) Endo did well in pre-season.

ALSO READ: Premier League 2024-25: Ten Hag says Man United “not ready” for season opener, De Ligt and Mazraoui available

“We’re in a good place. Richard (Hughes, Liverpool’s sporting director) is trying to strengthen the squad. Zubimendi decided not to come, [but] we made every effort. If a player decides not to come then it’s obvious he’s not coming.”

Slot insisted Liverpool could still challenge for the title after finishing third last season even if there was a lack of new recruits to Anfield.

“That argument I don’t understand -- if you don’t strengthen the team you become weaker,” said Slot.

“That’s a bit weird because normally you would either stay the same -- and I truly believe that (on) the training ground you can help players and the teams to improve, and that is also what happened here in the recent years, that the training ground really helped the team to improve...

“If you keep bringing players in sometimes the energy in the group goes down as well.”

Related Topics

Martin Zubimendi /

Liverpool /

Arne Slot

