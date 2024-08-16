MagazineBuy Print

Premier League: Tottenham Hotspur signs winger Odobert from relegated Burnley

Odobert was 18 when he became the youngest Premier League goalscorer for Burnley, scoring against Chelsea in a 4-1 loss last October.

Published : Aug 16, 2024 16:09 IST - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: Tottenham Hotspur has signed winger Wilson Odobert from Burnley.
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: Tottenham Hotspur has signed winger Wilson Odobert from Burnley. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: Tottenham Hotspur has signed winger Wilson Odobert from Burnley. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Tottenham Hotspur has signed winger Wilson Odobert from Burnley on a five-year deal for an undisclosed fee, the Premier League club said on Friday.

Odobert was 18 when he became the youngest Premier League goalscorer for Burnley, scoring against Chelsea in a 4-1 loss last October. He made 29 top-flight appearances for Burnley and scored three goals before the club was relegated.

“Everyone here would like to wish Wilson all the best and thank him for his efforts during his time at Turf Moor,” Burnley posted on X.

The France U-21 international, who started his career at Paris Saint-Germain’s academy, will wear the number 28 jersey at his new club, Spurs said in a statement. 

