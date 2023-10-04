MagazineBuy Print

FIFA set to approve reintegration of Russian youth football teams amid Ukraine war: Reports

The FIFA Council, which is chaired by President Gianni Infantino, will hold an online meeting Wednesday afternoon, and the Russian issue will be discussed.

Published : Oct 04, 2023 17:40 IST , GENEVA - 2 MINS READ

FIFA President Gianni Infantino speaks during a press conference after the FIFA Council Meeting on March 15, 2019.
FIFA President Gianni Infantino speaks during a press conference after the FIFA Council Meeting on March 15, 2019. | Photo Credit: AP
FIFA President Gianni Infantino speaks during a press conference after the FIFA Council Meeting on March 15, 2019. | Photo Credit: AP

FIFA is set to approve the reintegration of Russian youth teams into under-17 competitions and ease a total international ban on the country, amid the war in Ukraine.

The FIFA Council, which is chaired by President Gianni Infantino, will hold an online meeting Wednesday afternoon, and the Russian issue will be discussed, people involved in the meeting told The Associated Press. They spoke on condition of anonymity because FIFA has not published any details about the meeting.

No news conference is scheduled to explain any decisions. Setting bid rules for potential hosts of the men’s World Cup in 2030, and potentially, the 2034 edition should also be discussed. Saudi Arabia has been targeting the 2034 tournament.

FIFA’s 37-member ruling body, including nine from UEFA, will be meeting eight days after the European football body provoked a rare split among its own executive committee, and member federations by welcoming back Russian national teams for boys, and girls into its competitions. Qualifying groups for the next European Under-17 Championship start this month.

READ MORE: Van Gaal returns to struggling Ajax as adviser

FIFA and UEFA moved within days of Russia invading Ukraine in February 2022 to ban the country’s national, and club teams from international football competitions. Future opponents of Russian national teams, including Poland, Sweden and Switzerland, had already refused to play those games.

The ban was upheld at the Court of Arbitration for Sport, which accepted the argument that FIFA and UEFA had a duty to organise competitions with security, and integrity free from chaos.

With the war showing no signs of ending, UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin has signalled wanting to restore Russian teams into youth competitions. They would play without their flag, anthem, or national colours, and only in away games.

UEFA said children should not be punished “for actions whose responsibility lies exclusively with adults,” and its staff will look at finding groups that Russian U17 teams can play in. The UEFA executive committee will meet again on Tuesday and is expected to get an update on the process of reintegration.

READ MORE: UEFA accepts Italy-Turkey co-host bid for Euro 2032, leaves UK-Ireland as only candidate for 2028

Russian teams can only access the FIFA-run Under-17 World Cups by advancing through the UEFA-run qualifying format.

The UEFA position — and the expected fresh FIFA stance Wednesday — is against the International Olympic Committee’s advice that governing bodies should continue blocking Russia from team sports while looking to let approved individuals compete with neutral status.

Neutrality criteria include not publicly supporting the war, and not being contracted to the military or security agencies.

Related Topics

FIFA /

Football /

Russian Football Union /

Ukraine

