India to field 42 athletes at U20 World Athletics Championships 2024 in Lima

The entry list for the upcoming U20 World Athletics Championships to be held in Lima later this month was released with over 1700 athletes from 134 teams set to participate.

India will have a contingent of 42 athletes across multiple disciplines. The event will take place at the Estadio Atletico de la Videna between 27-31 August.

In the 2022 edition in Colombia, India ended joint-25th with three medals -- 2 silvers and 1 bronze.

India’s entry list Men: Himanshu, Sachin - 10,000 Metres Race Walk; Karthik Raja Arumugam, Murad Kalubhai Sirman - 400m hurdles; Ankul, Rihan Chaudhary, Bapi Hansda, Abiram Pramod, Jay Kumar, - 4x400m relay; Bapi Hansda, Jay Kumar - 400m; Siddharth Choudhary, Anurag Singh Kaler - Shot Put; Mrutyam Jayaram Dondapati - 100m; Hariharan Kathiravan, Nayan Pradip Sarde - 110m hurdles; Sahil Khan - 800m; Saruk Khan, Ranvir Ajay Singh - 3000m steeplechase; Dev Kumar Meena - Pole Vault; Prateek - Hammer Throw; Ritik - Discus Throw; Mohd. Atta Sazid - Long jump; Dipanshu Sharma, Rohan Yadav - Javelin throw Women: Aarti - 10,000 Metres Race Walk; Rujula Amol Bhonsle, Neole Anna Cornelio, Sudeekhsa Valduri, Abinaya Rajarajan, Siya Abhijit Sawant - 4x100m relay; Neeru Pahtak, Unnathi Aiyappa Bolland - 200m; Neeru Pahtak, Anushka Kumbhar - 400m; Tamanna - Shot Put; Abinaya Rajarajan- 100m; Unnathi Aiyappa Bolland - 100m hurdles; Shreeyas Rajesh - 400m hurdles; Ekta Dey - 3000m steeplechase; Amanat Kamboj, Nikita Kumari - Discus Throw; Pavana Nagaraj - Long jump; Pooja - High jump; Laxita Vinod Sandilea - 800m, Laxita Vinod Sandilea - 1500m; Neeru Pahtak, Kanista Tenna Maria Deva Shekar, Sandramol Sabu, Shravani Sachin Sangle, Anushka Kumbhar - 4X400m relay Mixed relay team 4x400m team - Neeru Pahtak, Shravani Sachin Sangle, Sandramol Sabu, Rihan Chaudhary, Bapi Hansda, Jay Kumar