Football

Messi included in 35-member Argentina squad for friendlies; Garnacho gets maiden call-up

Argentina, on Friday, released its squad which will face Panama and Curacao in friendlies in March.

Team Sportstar
03 March, 2023 21:21 IST
03 March, 2023 21:21 IST
Lionel Messi was a part of the Argentina squad announced for the two friendlies against Panama and Curacao.

Lionel Messi was a part of the Argentina squad announced for the two friendlies against Panama and Curacao. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Argentina, on Friday, released its squad which will face Panama and Curacao in friendlies in March.

Lionel Messi was named in the 35-member Argentina squad announced on Friday for the two friendlies against Panama and Curacao in March.

Manchester United’s breakout star Alejandro Garnacho was also a part of the team which included Angel Di Maria, Paulo Dybala and Julian Alvarez among others.

This will be the first time the world champion side will be in action since lifting the crown in Qatar on December 18.

Messi’s inclusion clears the air around the 35-year-old’s future with the national side. It was suspected that the talismanic forward would retire from the team after the World Cup, having completed his dream of winning the title.

18-year-old Garnacho has impressed United manager Erik ten Hag and already earned 13 appearances in the Premier League. He has scored twice and assisted another two in the English top flight.

FIFA World Cup’s best young player Enzo Fernandez was also included for the two games.

Read more stories on Football.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

WATCH: Messi tattoos a hit in Argentina after World Cup win

WATCH: Messi hometown Rosario ready for FIFA World Cup final, Argentina vs France

France’s road to Fifa World Cup 2022 final vs Argentina

Slide shows

League Cup Final: Manchester United vs Newcastle United in pictures

Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr arrival in pictures

Pele no more: The Brazilian football legend’s life immortalised in pictures

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us