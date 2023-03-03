Messi included in 35-member Argentina squad for friendlies; Garnacho gets maiden call-up

Lionel Messi was named in the 35-member Argentina squad announced on Friday for the two friendlies against Panama and Curacao in March.

Manchester United’s breakout star Alejandro Garnacho was also a part of the team which included Angel Di Maria, Paulo Dybala and Julian Alvarez among others.

This will be the first time the world champion side will be in action since lifting the crown in Qatar on December 18.

#SelecciónMayor Lista de convocados para los dos amistosos ante Panamá y Curazao



Messi’s inclusion clears the air around the 35-year-old’s future with the national side. It was suspected that the talismanic forward would retire from the team after the World Cup, having completed his dream of winning the title.

18-year-old Garnacho has impressed United manager Erik ten Hag and already earned 13 appearances in the Premier League. He has scored twice and assisted another two in the English top flight.

FIFA World Cup’s best young player Enzo Fernandez was also included for the two games.